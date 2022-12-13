Former CNN Animal Pleads Guilty to 'Child Sex Training'

“A Woman Is a Woman Regardless of Her Age”

John Griffin, now 45, was busted by the FBI last year after luring a woman—and her young daughter—to his Vermont vacation home so that he could “train” the child to be sexually submissive to men. On Monday, the former CNN producer pled guilty to using interstate commerce for the enticement of a minor as part of a plea deal. Two remaining counts of enticement of a minor were dropped.

Griffin used the messaging apps “Google Hangout” and “Kik” to attempt to persuade mothers to bring their daughters to him for “sexual training,” going so far as to say that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age.”

Griffin approached several women and was “successful” at least one time. He convinced a mother that she was responsible for the “sexual training” of her daughters. Griffin sent $3,000 to the mother of two girls, a nine-year-old and a 13-year-old, in Nevada, who flew herself and the 13-year-old daughter to Boston’s Logan International Airport, where they were met by Griffin. He drove the two to his Vermont vacation home, where the girl was instructed to engage in sexual activity with Griffin, which she did.

Other nasty allegations against Griffin include:

attempting to get a mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothes and fondle each other at his direction in a “virtual training session”

attempting to convince a mother and her 16-year-old daughter to take a “little mother-daughter trip” to his Vermont home so he could sexually train the girl

Griffin worked “shoulder to shoulder” with fallen CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

The disgraced former CNN producer is looking at a minimum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, compensation to his victim (yet to be determined), and loss of his Vermont house, his Mercedes, and his Tesla, as all were used to facilitate his crimes. He will be sentenced on March 20, 2023.