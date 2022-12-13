Seriously? Newsom Says Republicans to Blame for Imminent Border Chaos

With the pandemic-era Title 42 set to expire on December 21, California’s spotlight-hungry governor Gavin Newsom made a rare trip down to the U.S. southern border. Did Gavin Newsom go to talk with legal California citizens living in the American border towns? No. Did he go to find out what Americans need to help deal with the — as PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado described it — “veritable ‘avalanche’ of illegal migrants [being] massed on the southern U.S. border, waiting for the impending end of Title 42 to enter America?” Nope.

NEW: California Governor Gavin Newsom has left the state and is currently visiting the U.S./Mexico border “to discuss immigration reform and [his] commitment to supporting immigrant communities and the border region,” his office announces. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

Did you catch that? Newsom went to the border “to discuss immigration reform” and to support “immigrant communities.” In other words, Newsom went to talk with foreign migrants who want nothing more than to illegally enter our country. He went to find out how best he (meaning us taxpayers) could help them do so by weakening our immigration laws through Biden’s immigration “reforms.” That’s why the normally media-friendly Newsom made it a point to quietly slip down to the Baja Mexico city of Mexicali in order to meet with international immigration activists and hundreds of foreign migrants waiting in a Mexican shelter. What are they waiting for exactly? The end of Title 42 health expulsions.

Ending Title 42 means that all migrants who were expelled during the pandemic will now once again try to enter the U.S. southern border en masse. It also means more will follow them across the border as well. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there have been over 2.4 million Title 42 expulsions since March 2020. And remember, those are only the illegal immigrants who were caught and expelled, not the ones who got away.

It’s a huge amount of illegal immigration, but that’s not really Newsom’s concern. While Newsom was there on Monday his concern — along with Biden’s and the DNC’s — is that the chaos currently building at the border be seen as the fault of the GOP in Congress in general and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in particular. Be sure to notice how Newsom made certain to cross back over to the U.S. side of the border in Calexico, Calif., before posting this photo op video announcing his trip while also getting a dig in at the GOP.

At the border today. CA has invested $1B to humanely support migrant communities & secure our border. We can’t do this alone.@POTUS has proposed real reform that will fix our broken immigration system—but @GOPLeader has done nothing but exploit the situation for political gain pic.twitter.com/aI0vKbpGAt — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 13, 2022

The left does nothing without a reason and always acts in service of the narrative. Of course, that video is obvious leftist spin and narrative nonsense, but it’s also telegraphing what the left plans to do. The left knows chaos is coming since it has created it; it just doesn’t want to be blamed for it.

The real question isn’t whether Republicans are to blame for not supporting the so-called “migrants” with Biden’s disastrous immigration “reform,” but why are Biden & Co. allowing this massive influx of illegal immigrants to come into the country at all? Why are they, in fact, encouraging it? We know why, and Republicans should make them say it instead of buying the “humane” and “for love” narrative while simultaneously being painted as “uncaring” and “hateful xenophobes.” There’s nothing hateful or xenophobic about wanting secure borders, sovereignty, and lawfulness.

In response to the massive increase in illegal border crossings on Biden’s watch, McCarthy tweeted that “Biden must enforce and defend Title 42, end catch-and-release, and restore Remain in Mexico. No amnesty.” Does that sound like someone who wants an increased border crisis? No, it sounds like someone who expects the President of the United States to do his duty to defend and protect the Constitution and the sovereignty and national security of this nation and its citizens. Neither Biden nor Newsom took oaths to serve and protect foreign migrants or encourage dangerous lawlessness. It’s a good start, but the GOP must go on offense for once.

There's been a catastrophic increase in illegal crossings along the border. This crisis could not be more devastating to our sovereignty and security. Biden must enforce and defend Title 42, end catch-and-release, and restore Remain in Mexico. No amnesty. https://t.co/KXzWihnY28 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 12, 2022

As Newsom met with foreign parties Monday, the predicted avalanche of “migrants” continued in other states along the border, including Texas. Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported thousands of “migrants” illegally entering the U.S. after being bused to the border by Mexican police. With this kind of facilitation going on, it’d be foolish not to expect even more invasive migrant caravans to come. And let’s not even pretend they’re all going to be thoroughly processed by our overworked Border Patrol agents as thousands of international criminals get waved across the border with “squeaky clean” records now as it is.

This caravan of nearly 20 migrant buses was escorted by Mexican police into Ciudad Juarez before they crossed en masse into El Paso, TX. Thread below. @FoxNews https://t.co/qQGJiq9DQ7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

For years we’ve known the immigration crisis at our southern border is driven in large part by the social and financial enticements leftists like Newsom use to lure migrants here. Are we really to believe this trip wasn’t to promise even more? In reality, Newsom and his ilk are to blame.

On Tuesday, feckless Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas plans to visit El Paso, Texas. No public events have been announced. It remains to be seen if McCarthy, who is expected to be the next Speaker of the House, will continue his call for Mayorkas to resign or face an impeachment inquiry. Republicans had better be ready to counter the narrative that is already being put forward because we can be certain these trips are just the beginning. The left never stops; we shouldn’t either.