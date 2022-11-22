International Criminals Get Waved Across the Southern Border With 'Squeaky Clean' Records

We at PJ Media have long reported on the disastrous Biden Border Crisis that allows large groups of illegal aliens to stream into the country by the hundreds and thousands. But worse than the sheer numbers, we now know for certain many illegal aliens who have long criminal records in other countries are entering the United States’ southern border virtually undetected thanks to our inadequate vetting process.

The Biden Border Crisis has gotten so bad it has prompted border state governors to take some drastic measures. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to defend Texas and the country against the unstemmed tide of illegal immigration.

I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe: pic.twitter.com/2Jt5HEMgp5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 15, 2022

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has helped Abbott bus and fly hundreds of illegal immigrants to the blue hellhole environs of Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Martha’s Vineyard, and the District of Columbia even as our knucklehead Border Czar Vice President Kamalamdingdong Kamala Harris maintains that ‘the border is secure.’

As of today, Texas has bused over 13,500 migrants to sanctuary cities:



➡️ Almost 8,400 to D.C.

➡️ Over 3,800 to NYC

➡️ Over 1,200 to Chicago

➡️ Almost 100 to Philadelphia Texas is doing whatever it takes to provide relief to our overwhelmed border communities. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 21, 2022

13,500 illegal immigrants may seem like a large number, but it’s a mere drop in the bucket. As I wrote earlier this month, just since Biden took office, “a whopping 5.5 million” illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border. According to Dan Stein, president of FAIR and internationally recognized immigration policy expert, the “record-breaking numbers are a direct consequence of open-borders policies implemented by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the person who appointed him, President Joe Biden.” And the entry of so many undetected criminals is a result of the inadequate U.S. criminal background check system used by our Border Patrol (BP) — inadequate because it’s not an international background check. In other words, it only flags crimes committed within the United States and not crimes committed in other countries.

“If you’ve committed a crime in your own country, your record is gonna be squeaky clean here and all those individuals are being released into our communities…” VP of @BPUnion sounds alarm on vetting process—or lack there of—for migrants at the border: https://t.co/kR2seOkSIb pic.twitter.com/YcgMxeGnXC — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 22, 2022

“The system is [only] able to see if you’ve committed a crime in the United States. But if you’ve committed a crime in your own country, your record is going to be squeaky clean here,” National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art del Cueto told NewsNation. “And all those individuals are being released into our communities and that’s what people need to understand.”

Indeed, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “classifies an individual as a convicted criminal if they have been convicted of any criminal violation. Violations can range from serious felonies all the way down to purely immigration-related violations (such as the petty offense of illegal entry) or a violation that results in a simple fine (such as not having a dog properly leashed, fishing without a permit, or driving a vehicle with a broken taillight). As of the end of October, over 30% of all ICE detainees have a criminal background of some sort. And those are just the ones we know about who were caught, turned themselves in, and were processed. The number of criminals entering the U.S. undetected is likely double or triple that. However, the true number will probably never be known, since tracking of serious criminal convictions for all intents and purposes hasn’t been done thoroughly or transparently since July of 2019, thanks to Biden & Co.

So how on earth do we even begin to fix the Biden Border Crisis? The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) has an idea of where we should start, and it won’t cost the taxpayers a single dime.

Note to Biden Admin on recruitment and retention failures: Let Border Patrol agents do their jobs, apologize for demonizing them, reimplement the policies that were working and start enforcing our laws. There, we fixed the issues for you free of charge. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) November 22, 2022

Imagine that. Allow our “Border Patrol agents [to] do their jobs, apologize for demonizing them, reimplement the [Trump-era] policies that were working, and start enforcing our laws.” Sounds reasonable, right? Not so fast. Look at the bait and switch the Biden Administration is actively doing to recruit new BP agents.

Making people think they're going to ride horses and ATVs, pilot boats and patrol the border, only to find they'll actually be processing fraudulent asylum claims all day is not a recipe for long-term success. Biden Admin trying to buy their way out of their own stupidity. pic.twitter.com/ql2SsGZ5bZ — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) November 22, 2022

According to NBPC, it doesn’t take long for new BP recruits to realize their actual job is processing, paperwork, and “releasing endless masses of fraudulent asylum claimants instead of doing the patrol work they thought they’d be doing.” Is this any way to treat our law enforcement agents? Is this any way to run a country? It’s way past time to take the Biden Border Crisis seriously. Looking at you, Republicans.