It's Official: Joe Biden Is the Absolute Worst Protector of the Border in U.S. History

The U.S. fiscal year ends on September 30, which means the final numbers on illegal aliens attempting to cross our border are in. There were 227,000 attempted border crossers in September — the highest September numbers in history. The total attempted border crossers for FY 2022 were 2.3 million — also the highest ever recorded.

Buried in the Border Patrol release was the fact that 20 known or suspected terrorists were caught at the border in September, bringing the total number of terrorists captured at the border in 2022 to 98.

Related: Biden’s Border Crisis: by the (Unbelievable) Numbers

“While failing regimes in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua continued to drive a new wave of migration across the western Hemisphere, the number of Venezuelans arriving at the southern border decreased sharply nearly every day since we launched additional joint actions with Mexico to reduce irregular migration and create a more fair, orderly and safe process for people fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis in their country,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a press release.

Would you describe this process of getting rid of Venezuelans “fair, orderly and safe”?

El Paso Times:

Border Patrol is moving around migrants it intends to expel to Mexico in what it calls “lateral transfers” to reduce overcrowding in its holding facilities in El Paso and to keep from further overwhelming Juárez, where hundreds of Venezuelans have been left on the street to fend for themselves and with orders to leave Mexico “by their own means.” “We’re doing it an effort to decompress the Central Processing Center” in El Paso, said Border Patrol El Paso Sector spokeswoman Valeria Morales. The holding facility in Northeast El Paso has been overcrowded for weeks, amid a sharp increase in migration through the region.

Obviously, the Biden administration is trying to avoid the mistake made by the Trump administration of overcrowded border facilities becoming headline news by “decompressing” (clearing out) the El Paso holding facilities. One woman related her experience of being put on a bus and driven around for three days. She was shuffled to several border detention centers across hundreds of miles before being turned over to Mexican authorities in Sonora. She was never told she would be expelled.

And just like under Trump, the expulsions are being used as a deterrent to keep illegals away from the border.

“They’re going to try to do a lot of dramatic expulsions to create complete despair,” said Yael Schacher, director for the Americas and Europe for Refugees International, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates for refugees. “They are really banking on this being a deterrent but it’s not clear it’s going to be.” Faced with a sharp and enduring increase in Venezuelan migration, the Biden administration reached a deal with the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador earlier this month in which Mexico agreed to take back Venezuelans expelled under the United States’ pandemic policy known as Title 42. The Biden administration agreed to process up to 24,000 Venezuelans by air via Mexico City in exchange.

Biden’s desperate attempts to hide the border catastrophe are working only because the media is assisting in the coverup. It’s almost beyond belief. But it’s real, and as long as Joe Biden is president, no one will do anything to stop the flood of humanity at the border.