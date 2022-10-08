Biden's Border Crisis: by the (Unbelievable) Numbers

Joe Biden has engineered a border crisis the likes of which may never have been seen in America. His policies have resulted in an explosion of illegal-alien border traffic, illegal drugs, and human trafficking that have made the drug cartels richer than the Fox Corporation. Deroy Murdock has cataloged the grim statistics, and it doesn’t make for pretty reading.

One border stat stands out as truly jaw-dropping: “Border Patrol agents apprehended 951,568 illegal immigrants during President Donald Trump’s final 19 months in office. In President Biden’s first 19 months, Border Patrol encountered a staggering 3,588,877 illegals — up 377%.”

The Border Patrol catalogs illegal aliens who cross the border but “get away” to disappear into the interior of the U.S. In 2020, the last full year under Trump, 69,000 illegal aliens were detected on the “border,” but got away into America’s interior. In fiscal year 2021 there 389,155 got-aways — up 464%. In fiscal year 2022, “got-aways hit 599,000 — up 54% versus fiscal year 2021 and 768% compared with fiscal year 2020.”

And the hits just keep on coming.

Daily Signal:

“At least 266,000 unaccompanied migrant children/minors have been encountered at the southern border since President Biden took office, per [Customs and Border Protection] data,” Fox News Channel’s invaluable southern-frontier correspondent Bill Melugin explained via Twitter on Sept. 26. “That’s enough to fill up approximately three Rose Bowls.” Fourteen House Republicans wrote Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sept. 23 to complain that “between October 2021 and July 2022, more than 130,000 Venezuelan nationals were encountered after entering the United States illegally.” The Marxist regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, they added, “is deliberately releasing violent prisoners early, including inmates convicted of ‘murder, rape, and extortion,’ and pushing them to join caravans heading to the United States.”

Biden administration defenders will point out that the numbers are skewed because of the pandemic. And they’re right. Just think how many illegal aliens would have tried to cross the border if Biden’s preferred catch-and-release policy had been in place from his first day in office.

Fentanyl is a modern-day scourage, killing 71,000 Americans in 2021. The cartels are bringing the dope in with impunity. Whatever the DEA and the Border Patrol are doing, it’s not enough.

Under Trump, Border Patrol’s fentanyl seizures for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 (through Aug. 31) totaled 7,595 pounds. Under Biden’s equivalent dates in fiscal year 2021 and 2022: 24,062 pounds—up 217%. Mexican cartels freely traverse the “border” to transport this venom. Biden Democrats couldn’t care less.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams bemoaned the lack of action by the Biden administration—not at the border, but in big cities where Biden and Greg Abbott have been dumping illegal aliens. Adams said — without irony — that this is a “national problem.”

“I think they have been not understand the full depth of this crisis. This is a national problem that should not fall on Washington, New York and Chicago. This is a national problem and it must have a national solution. And right now I don’t feel we received the level of immediate response that we need,” he told Politico.

If Joe Biden were to acknowledge a “national problem.” it would counteract his narrative of meanie Republicans treating brown people like dirt. What’s the difference between an illegal being bused to New York City from El Paso by a Democratic mayor or Republican governor and the illegal boarding a Greyhound to get there on his own?

The border is a sieve, and Republicans are going to make it a priority when they take the House.