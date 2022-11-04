The National Border Patrol Council Has Three Words for the ACLU: 'Go to Hell'

Earlier in the week, we told you about an incident in Texas in which a group of illegal aliens, made up mostly of single male Mexicans, Hondurans and Venezuelans, rushed the border carrying a massive Venezuelan flag. One Border Patrol agent was hit with a rock, and another was struck with the flag pole. To repel the assault, agents fired pepper balls at the invaders, who retreated and dispersed. I say invaders because “immigrants” do not rush a border, throw rocks, and hit people with flag poles. They also don’t wave the flag of their native land.

In response, the ACLU Tweeted the following:

This is the latest in a long line of abuses carried out by CBP. Our government's failed attempts at preventing people from seeking protection in the US lead to death and suffering. The Biden administration must restore a humane process for seeking asylum.https://t.co/cDHk1NyioP — ACLU (@ACLU) October 31, 2022

You can see them waving the Venezuelan flag here:

Border Patrol fires pepper balls at Venezuelan migrants after agent is assaulted with flag pole, officials say https://t.co/JcpkifmaWh — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 1, 2022

Yahoo News stated that the illegals were “asking” to be admitted to the U.S. and had a massive U.S. flag emblazoned with the words “We the migrants built America.” Yahoo also claimed that agents used rubber bullets, which they did not. And I could be wrong here, but I am pretty sure that storming a border and hitting people with rocks and sticks does not constitute “asking.”

According to Just the News, the National Border Patrol Council had a response to the ACLU: Go to hell.

Specifically, the NBPC issued the following:

Fact: Aliens crossing our border between ports of entry, for any reason, is a crime. Fact: That criminal act is punishable by imprisonment. Fact: Civil penalties in addition to, not in lieu of imprisonment. Fact: Biden/Garland just choose not to enforce the criminal statute. A large group of illegal aliens storms into the U.S. and violently attacks B.P. agents while waving flags of other countries, calling it a ‘protest.’ Nearly 24 hours later not one peep about it from the MSM. Why? It doesn’t fit the narrative they want to feed the American people.

The NBPC also said that the agents acted with great restraint stating that agents have been hospitalized with serious head injuries from attacks. It added that such attacks with rocks and flag poles will not be tolerated. It finished with the statement: “The ACLU is upset that B.P. agents have the audacity to defend themselves. We have a response for them. Go to hell.”

The site also quoted former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, who told The Center Square, “Once again the mainstream media immediately pushes a false and misleading narrative. As a massive crowd of illegal aliens rushed our borders and attacked Border Patrol agents the headlines vilified the agents; falsely accused them of using rubber ‘bullets’ and described the actions of the angry mob of illegal aliens as ‘protests.” Again, agents used pepper balls, not rubber bullets, so the MSM and its hangers-on are lying. Big surprise, there.

It isn’t that the Biden administration and their media lackeys did not learn anything from the report that Alejandro Mayorkas knew that border agents on horseback did not whip illegal immigrants and decided to lie about it anyway. They just don’t care. Or they are so panicked right now that they have no choice but to triple down on the approved narrative. And quite frankly, it is apparent that the newest crop of journalists is simply too lazy to check facts, and instead just goes with facts that it likes.

In any event, what is clear is that reality is too big for regular Americans to ignore. And the Left knows it. Even the Border Patrol has had enough and is done playing the game. Should the Democrats manage to hold on to power on Tuesday, we can expect an even heavier hand from the government and a renewed and strengthened disinformation campaign from the MSM.