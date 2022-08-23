Pentagon Denies D.C. Mayor Bowser's Request for Help With Illegals Again

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser doesn’t like the fact that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is exposing her hypocrisy on illegal aliens by giving her a small taste of what much smaller Texas towns and cities are dealing with on a daily basis. Since the end of April, Abbott has bused about 7,000 illegals who had been released into the interior of the U.S. by the Biden administration to Washington, D.C. He bused another 900 to New York City.

Both Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are screaming about the “crisis” that Abbott has dumped in their laps. Bowser has been asking the Pentagon for about four months to send the National Guard to help with the illegals who have been bused to her city.

When the Pentagon rejected her initial request, Bowser asked again. This request was also turned down. The fact is, the screaming about the city being inundated by illegals and the request for the Guard are liberal theater. Washington is a big city — five times larger than McAllen, Texas, where the Biden administration is dropping off thousands of illegal aliens every day. Bowser’s city is more than capable of handling the influx.

Fox News:

“Before we began busing migrants to New York, it was just Texas and Arizona that bore the brunt of all the chaos and problems that come with it,” Abbott said Friday. “Now, the rest of America can understand exactly what is going on.” Bowser called the busing of migrants on Monday a “politically motivated stunt.” “We struggle with a broken immigration system in our country, and we know that cities alone cannot fix it,” Bowser tweeted. “We will continue working with federal partners and local NGOs on the best way to set up systems that allow us to manage an ongoing humanitarian crisis.”

Bowser’s game is simple. She wants to get Uncle Joe to make Abbott stop sending illegals to her city. She figures if she whines often enough and cries enough crocodile tears, the president will do something.

The Pentagon also pointed to the work of several non-government organizations and civilian groups in assisting with the arrival of the illegals. Bowser’s request for the Guard was pure political gamesmanship, and the Pentagon wasn’t going to play along.

At one time. Bowser tried to make the case that the illegals were being “tricked” into coming to D.C. But once it became clear the illegals were eager to travel east where they would be closer to relatives, she stopped telling that lie.

Washington, D.C. shelters may be filling up, but maybe Bowser could reach out to McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos for advice. He’s been dealing with this problem for years.