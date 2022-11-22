As Title 42 Comes to an End, ICE Nabs 138 Sex Offenders

With Title 42 slated to end on December 21, illegal immigrants have begun a renewed push for the Land of the Semi-Free and the Home of the (Few) Brave. Among their ranks will undoubtedly be some who just want a better life. But not all of them. Some will be human traffickers, some will be drug dealers, some will be run-of-the-mill criminals and some will be sex offenders.

Last week, ICE announced that it had rounded up 138 illegal immigrants who are also sex offenders. However, ICE was kind enough to refer to them as “noncitizens.” The operation took place between October 22 through November 4 and included “those with an executable final order of removal.” Final? Do you mean no one thought to get rid of them the first time around? Now they may be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s office?

Some of the offenders highlighted in the ICE report include:

A 65-year-old citizen of Mexico in La Puente, California, convicted by the Superior Court in Pomona of continuous sexual abuse of a child in March 2022

A 61-year-old citizen of Mexico in Richland, Washington, convicted by the Benton County Superior Court of child molestation in January 2020

A 50-year-old citizen of Mexico in Winnie, Texas, convicted by the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office of sexual performance by child in August 2022

A 49-year-old citizen of Guatemala in Chicago, convicted by the Cook County Circuit Court of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor in October 2017

A 49-year-old citizen of Cameroon in Front Royal, Virginia, convicted by the Circuit Court in Prince George County of sexual abuse of a minor in June 2022

A 44-year-old citizen of Haiti in Queens Village, New York, convicted by the Queens County Supreme Court of rape in the second degree, promoting prostitution in the second degree and promoting prostitution in the third degree in September 2017

A 42-year-old citizen of Bolivia in Levittown, New York, convicted by the Nassau County Court of first-degree rape in April 2002

A 36-year-old citizen of Nicaragua in El Monte, California, convicted by the Superior Court in Los Angeles of assault with intent to rape, robbery in the second degree, and rape with force/violence/fear of bodily injury in March 2015

A 35-year-old citizen of Mexico in Jourdanton, Texas, convicted by the 144th District Court of Bexar County of aggravated sexual assault of child in July 2019

A 29-year-old citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Milwaukee, convicted by the Milwaukee County Circuit Court of second-degree sexual assault of a child in March 2022

Breitbart noted that 21 people were picked up in Los Angeles, 15 in San Francisco, and five in Seattle — all sanctuary cities. Others were arrested in New York, a sanctuary state.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan called Title 42 “capricious and arbitrary.” Granted, the pandemic was not the bugbear it was advertised to be, but the concept of secure borders is NOT capricious and arbitrary. Is it capricious and arbitrary to control who enters a country? It is capricious and arbitrary to want to prevent the spread of infectious diseases? Is it capricious and arbitrary to want to stop people who profit from the sexual abuse of women and children? Is it capricious and arbitrary to try to stem the flood of fentanyl into the country? Is it capricious and arbitrary to protect the citizenry from cartels, gang members, and, yes, sex offenders?

No. Furthermore, the people who are coming here for the proverbial “better life” want to escape all of those things. Wait until they find out that America is becoming a socialist state in its own right. But I guess we’re saving that surprise for later.

In response to Sullivan’s ruling, Texas Governor Greg Abbot tweeted:

Federal Judge blocks federal authorities from using Title 42. This will further signal to cartels, human smugglers, & illegal immigrants that the border is wide open—inciting more violence & lawlessness. Disastrous.https://t.co/IrK0jkvtGw — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 15, 2022

And he is right.

Some will invariably want to know what the big deal is. America already has plenty of sex offenders, right? It isn’t as if the problem did not exist before the crush of illegal immigrants. That’s just it; we already have sex offenders. And drug dealers and other criminals. We already have plenty to deal with. We don’t need any more.