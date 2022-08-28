Abbott Driving New York Democrats Insane With 'Operation Lone Star'

There are more than 18,000 beds for the homeless on any given night in New York City. But Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials can’t find room for the 1,500 illegal aliens bused to the Big Apple over the last couple of weeks?

A cursory examination of Mayor Adams’ criticism of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reveals that Adams doesn’t have a leg to stand on. If there is a “crisis” in New York City of illegal aliens “overwhelming” the city, it’s been manufactured by Adams and Democratic members of his administration.

New York Post:

City officials have long been outraged by Abbott’s actions, which have also seen busloads of migrants sent to Washington, D.C. “He’s weaponizing asylum seekers,” Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, told Fox News. “It is shameful, and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes.”

Democratic politicians complaining about Republicans using “human beings for political purposes”? Oh, really? There isn’t an issue in the United States for which Democrats don’t trot out some poor, oppressed group who’s being ground under the heel of an oppressive Republican jackboot and try to claim the moral high ground.

Castro is right. It’s a despicable tactic. So tell your fellow Democrats to stop using it.

CNN:

“It’s unimaginable. Come to a country and your first visit here, someone is throwing you out, as the Governor of Texas is doing, then trying to navigate this complex country to deliver your services,” Adams said at an unrelated press event earlier this month. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN on Thursday that Abbott’s efforts to bus migrants to DC and New York is throwing the federal system for processing migrants “out of whack” and criticized the governor for not coordinating with federal authorities.

First of all, most of the illegal aliens being bused to New York City have already been here at least once. Secondly, Abbott isn’t throwing anybody out. That’s a lie. Abbott is simply giving Adams a chance to put his city’s money where his big mouth is when it comes to proclaiming, with great fanfare and pride, that New York is a ‘sanctuary city” — except if a few thousand illegal aliens arrive unannounced and apparently, uninvited.

As far as illegal aliens ending up in New York City, the fact is that the illegals who boarded buses for the Big Apple did so voluntarily and many would have ended up there anyway. They were released from federal custody after illegally crossing the border and given permission to stay as long as they appeared in court to plead their case.

Adams has no grounds to complain about Abbott. He should take his complaints to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., where the guy who can actually do something about the problem lives.