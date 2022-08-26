New York City Now Using 14 Hotels to House Illegals

According to the New York Post, more than 6,000 illegal aliens have arrived in New York City seeking shelter since May. This has caused an overflow in city shelters, leading the government to requisition hundreds of hotel rooms to house the asylum seekers.

New York officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, have been complaining about the buses of illegals from Texas arriving in New York for the past several weeks. But the number of illegals arriving by bus was just 750 — a fraction of the number of new arrivals.

Much smaller Texas cities are receiving thousands of illegals every day. What is Adams complaining about?

Apparently, Adams is complaining that Texas Governor Greg Abbott isn’t informing him of the particulars of now many illegals are being bused to the Big Apple — how many children, pregnant women, etc.

Abbott is giving Adams exactly the same amount of information on the new arrivals that Biden is giving the mayors of Texas border towns.

The ongoing surge of migrants to the Big Apple has forced the city to strike emergency deals with 14 hotels because the shelter system is overloaded amid President Biden’s border crisis. Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro revealed the eye-popping total during a news conference at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, where five buses arrived Thursday carrying migrants relocated by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — matching Wednesday’s record number of buses. City Hall pressed the 14th hotel into service on Thursday, up from 11 about two weeks ago, an official familiar with the matter told The Post. In another stunning acknowledgment of the city’s inability to deal with the situation, Castro said Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have appealed to officials in other states for help housing migrants.

The illegals have to stay somewhere, and if the citizens of New York don’t mind picking up the cost of rooms, room service, laundry, and other amenities for the illegals, why should we?

City officials have lashed out at Abbott for the standard practice of giving bar-coded bracelets to the bus passengers to keep track of them.

On Wednesday, workers on one bus were seen scanning barcodes on bracelets worn by the migrants and then cutting them off their wrists as they disembarked, leading city officials to question the purpose. An Abbott spokesperson on Thursday called the bracelets “standard protocol for voluntary transport by the Texas Division of Emergency Management” and said they’ve “been used during times of natural disasters like hurricanes when needing to transport people to safety.” “This process also helps ensure we are only transporting migrants who have been processed and released by the federal government with federal documentation that allows them to move about the country,” press secretary Renae Eze said.

But if you’re a Democrat looking to show how “inhumane” Abbott is, the bracelets are proof that Abbott is treating the illegals as “less than human beings.”

“Gov. Abbott is bar-coding people and treating them as less than human as if they were cattle,” Manuel Castro, the city’s commissioner of immigrant affairs, told CBS News. “I was incredibly shocked when I saw children with bracelets and bar codes and security personnel treating them as less than human beings.”

The fact is, the state of Texas is responsible for seeing that each and every illegal who volunteered to travel to New York arrives safely and on the same bus they boarded in Texas. It should also be pointed out — quietly and gently because we don’t want New York officials’ heads to explode — that Texas was transporting people who, no matter why they came to the U.S., entered the country illegally. Bar-coding passengers says nothing about the “inhumanity” of the Texas government, but complaining about it says a lot about the cynical politics of open-borders Democrats.