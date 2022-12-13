Insanity Wrap: Drag Queens Are Going to the White House Today, and I Know the Real Reason Why

Drag queens are the Democrats’ new mascot and I finally figured out exactly why. That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

John Fetterman is most what now?

Bill Gates is only lacking a Mao jacket and a fluffy white cat

Defund the Police is the new FAFO

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Middle school teacher mocks parents who want a say in lessons about gender, sexuality, and sex ed. Says parents should trust teachers because they’re experts and parents aren’t pic.twitter.com/uasDYA9UXS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2022

Moral narcissism is not expertise.

Or, hell, probably now it is.

Drag Queens Up, Women Down

Biden has invited this guy to WH to attend the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony! Marti Gould Cummings once tweeted ‘anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong’ pic.twitter.com/U1wMTlNL9p — Ronald Kelly (@RonK3l) December 13, 2022

Inviting a drag queen to celebrate respect for marriage is like dancing about architecture, to borrow a phrase. Yet here we are:

When President Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act this week, he’ll be flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and gay drag queen story hour performer Marti Cummings, according to an invite posted by Cummings.

I tried to do a little research on Cummings for you this morning, but he’s taken his Twitter account private. Fortunately, LibsOfTikTok captured this classic before he deleted it:

Now we know what it takes to get Hair Sniffin’ Joe to invite you to the People’s House.

Regardless, Cummings is the symptom, not the disease. There are always fringe people out on, well, the fringes. Although we didn’t use to invite them to the White House to celebrate what might be humanity’s oldest institution.

Drag shows are for grownups, and not even for very many of those. It’s niche entertainment, to say the least. In fact, there’s been such a rush to normalize this particular fetish — even make it “family-friendly” — that actual pedos are being glamourized.

Why the sudden and very official respect?

That’s what I was asking myself when I saw The Feminist (a great Twitter account) ask something similar. “I don’t understand the left’s obsession with drag queens as some sort of LGBTQ mascot,” she wrote. “What does drag have to do with gay rights? Honestly, I’m genuinely asking.”

It has nothing to do with gay rights. It has a lot to do with putting women in their place.

The Left is waging a war on women, on genuine femininity and all of its unique strengths. And they do it, in part, by raising up obnoxious (and often just plain noxious) pantomime females as “real” women.

Progressive women take the abuse, too, because they’ve been conditioned to believe that they deserve it. There’s enough battered spouse syndrome going on here to turn that 90-minute Farrah Fawcett TV movie into the next Yellowstone.

Arguably worse, the Left has purposely conflated a mental health issue — gender dysphoria — with a civil rights struggle. That makes a mockery of natural rights, which is exactly their goal.

If rights consist of whatever crazy notion you have in the moment, or whatever reality your mental issue causes you to deny, then there are no rights.

It sounds crazy, but it’s sinister as actual Hell.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

The first moments between a man and his newly adopted dog ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9lnHbf1ErW — Puppies Heaven 🐶 🌲 (@HeavenPuppies) December 12, 2022

Two of my family’s three dogs are rescues, and this is exactly why.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

This is why conservatives have such trouble in the culture wars, or even just establishing a narrative.

The Left can take a guy like John Fetterman (D-Brain Clot) who somehow manages to dress even worse than he speaks, and with a straight face put him on a major newspaper’s Most Stylish list.

You Get What You Pay For and Sometimes What You Don’t

Who had “A Town of 45,000 People Getting a Murder Problem” on their 2022 bingo card?

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

For the record, I adore Miranda Devine, and so should you. Her reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop made known a vital issue — to those lucky few who were allowed by social media to actually see it. More importantly, the social media clampdown on All Things Conservative would eventually lead to Elon Musk buying Twitter and exposing the Left’s totalitarian rot.

Devine knows this stuff, cold, better than almost anyone. She’s one of the most important print media reporters in the business today.

So it’s with a heavy heart that I report to you that she used the word “shameful” in today’s report when she meant “totally expected and ordinary.”

Heh.

He Gave Us Windows ME, Too

Bill Gates is not only owning the most farmland in America. He has also taken control of the global production and warehousing of seeds. pic.twitter.com/sAUNOV74CW — James Melville (@JamesMelville) December 6, 2022

The transition of Bill Gates from mediocre programmer to software billionaire to Bond villain is now complete.

Just remember that things never end well for Bond villains.

A quick little something before we get to Insanity Wrap’s closing meme…

