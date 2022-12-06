Insanity Wrap: Will Trump Really Run in 2024?

Will Trump really run in 2024? Usually, Insanity Wrap is about the Left’s big crazy — but this week, maybe I’m the crazy one. But don’t worry, I still have all of the usual lefty nuttiness you’ve come to love and expect.

Plus:

Woke teacher needs to put that clicker where the sun don’t shine

Antifa is objectively — and violently — anti-women

Meet Microwave Head Man

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

LGBTQ activist used a pet training clicker to train family to use the “correct” pronouns. If they said “she” they got bullied into correcting it to “they” pic.twitter.com/qFnRJNR8M2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 1, 2022

The correct response to someone attempting to clicker train you is to calmly explain where the clicker will be inserted the next time it goes “click.”

Will Trump Really Run in 2024?

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As I said at the top of this Insanity Wrap: Maybe I’m the crazy one this week. But it occurred to me this morning that Donald Trump — declared presidential candidate for the 2024 election — might not run for president in the 2024 election.

Hear me out on this.

Trump did more than anyone before or since to reveal the true breadth and depth of The Swamp, even if he didn’t do enough to drain it. When COVID-19 struck, Trump even embraced The Swamp, making celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony “Doctor” Fauci the all-but-official face of our disastrous COVID response. Fauci’s malicious advice helped bring down Trump.

That’s a big weakness. Hopefully, Trump recognizes it now.

Then last week saw Trump host Kanye West just as West began his very public meltdown. And, by extension, nasty Nazi-lover Nick Fuentes. He followed that up by going on Truth Social to demand that the “termination of all [election] rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” to get a 2020 do-over.

Was the press response unfair? Yes, of course. Trump made his name saying outlandish things and meeting outrageous people, and most of it is sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Still, between all that, and Trump’s questionable Senate endorsements, I’m not sure he’s still as sharp an operator as he was in 2016.

But enough history. Let’s look forward.

It was weird for Trump to announce his presidential bid so early, particularly coming so soon after a Red Wave that turned into a trickle. The announcement, however, did give him one big advantage — one that has nothing to do with making an actual run for the White House.

The man’s got legal bills. Lots of them. So do his people.

The reason is as simple as it is unfair: The Swamp has swamped him with legal problems that will cost, at a bare minimum, tens of millions of dollars in attorney’s fees.

As an official candidate, Trump can raise yuge sums of money that could be used to pay his lawyers. In fact, he’s already done so before to a degree no president had before because The Swamp came after him like no president before.

If Trump is serious about running, as I’ve written here before, he’ll have my full support against the Democrat nominee.

But if not… you read it here first.

Or maybe I am just the crazy one this week.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Dude, you got lapped — just not in the way dog owners usually do.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

The headline says it all, but here are a few details for you:

Women protesting the potential placement of a convicted killer in a women’s prison in Oakland, Calif. on Monday were attacked by trans activists. They were demonstrating in front of the Alameda County Court House, holding signs that read “Dana Rivers is a man” and “No men in women’s prisons,” speaking out against Rivers’ being housed in a women’s prison. Lierre Keith, founder of the Women’s Liberation Front, attorney and author Kara Dansky, president of Women’s Declaration International, biology professor Arla Hile, and Jesika Gonzalez spoke out on the courthouse steps against men being permitted to be housed in women’s prisons, before moving to nearby Lake Merritt Park. It was here that they were attacked by Antifa activists.

… “And all of a sudden,” Dansky continued, “without any provocation at all, a group of men came toward us and shoved an open umbrella into my body, and then proceeded to throw a bunch of pies in our general direction. I got hit in the head by a raw egg. And I’ve got egg dripping all down my shirt inside and outside, I will have you know. That was my experience.

Antifa is an unofficial club for the mentally ill still savvy enough to find political cover for their violent ways.

You can quote me on that, and I wish you would.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

This is the kind of thing I miss about living in the big city: You never know when you’re going to come across a guy on the subway with his head in a microwave oven.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Yep, writers are obsolete, they just don't know it yet. pic.twitter.com/9cO14UgGzs — Chamath Palihapitiya's burner (parody) (@ChamathWarriors) December 6, 2022

No, robots are not about to replace your friendly neighborhood VodkaPundit.

