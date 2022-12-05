Trump Clarifies Statement Misrepresented as a Call to End to U.S. Constitution

Donald Trump is sometimes his own worst enemy but, as we know from Russiagate, he is also grossly misrepresented in the media. The former president was recently accused of calling for an end to the U.S. Constitution in an inarguably badly-worded TruthSocial post. But he has since clarified that he was not calling for an end to the Constitution. In fact, the post seems to be an awkward argument that a stolen election — and thus an illegitimate government — means that the Constitution would no longer be in force, and thus laws that exist for a republican form of government would not provide solutions. Whether or not his argument is true is a different issue.

Here’s the original post:

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump has now issued a clarification of his earlier post on the same platform, his TruthSocial:

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is ‘MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,’ as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!”

Again, whether Trump’s claim that the election was stolen is true or not is a separate issue; he didn’t call for an end to the Constitution. But put aside the usual Trumpian melodrama, and there’s a really interesting contention underneath.

Presuming a situation (for the sake of argument) where the 2020 election was stolen from Trump — a position that does have evidence to support it — the current administration would be illegitimate and the United States would have ceased to be a Republic. In that case, the Constitution and other republican laws would not, in fact, help the American people, because they only work as protections under a system of government that would have ceased to exist. Perhaps, instead of falsely accusing Trump of wanting to end the Constitution, the media should instead take on the argument I just articulated.

The truly controversial and bombshell thing Trump claimed was that we are no longer living in a Republic. That’s what the media — and the American people — should be debating.