Insanity Wrap: Elon Musk Bought Twitter, Now the Left Will Destroy Them Both

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

One of this person’s alternate identities uses bug/dirt/it pronouns pic.twitter.com/EYecaahhb8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2022

Once more with feeling: Your unhinged mood swings are not genders.

The Establishment Declares War on Elon Musk

Elon Musk has owned Twitter for all of a month and already he and the company are doomed.

It’s a longstanding VodkaPundit aphorism that what the Left can’t control, they’ll destroy, and what they can’t destroy, they’ll smear. Both the Destroy and Smear options are in full effect now that Musk controls Twitter.

White House Press Parrot Karine Jean-Pierre not-so-subtly threatened Musk yesterday. Asked by Reuters’ Andrea Shalal about Twitter becoming “a vector for misinformation,” she replied, “This is something that we’re…keeping an eye on…It is their responsibility to make sure when it comes to misinformation, when it comes to the hate…they take action….[W]e’re all keeping a close eye on this. We’re all monitoring” him.

Message delivered loud and clear: Apply prior restraint to views we don’t like, or Big Government is coming after you.

In a mocking article, Vox’s reporter on the ultra-rich, Whizy Kim, writes that Musk’s “disaster month at Twitter has come to a close.”

Fears that Twitter might actually break have reached a new pitch. Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter laid off about half of its workforce in the first week of November; it also laid off 4,400 out of 5,500 contract workers. Some 1,200 additional employees resigned after Musk set a deadline by which they’d have to decide to stay or leave, and #RIPTwitter began trending on the site. Meanwhile, advertisers have disappeared from the site, taking millions in revenue with them: According to a new report by Media Matters for America, half of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers, from Coca-Cola to American Express to Chevrolet — who spent a collective $2 billion on Twitter ads since 2020 — seem to have stopped advertising on the site.

Twitter is running just fine, and Musk is hiring again — replacing some of the deadwood with hard workers. But why let the facts get in the way of a good smear?

The ad angle is real, however. PJ Media’s own Athena Thorne reported Monday on how the Left is actually bragging about driving 50 advertisers away. “Marxist busybodies pressured these companies to stop advertising on Twitter, to punish and hopefully shut down the platform before it could spread any more dangerous dissident ideas.”

Authoritarian bullying like that is exactly why PJ Media is now supported in part by our VIP subscribers, and why Musk will charge Twitter users $8 a month for verification and other goodies.

The anti-Musk attacks are coming from all directions. Serial entrepreneur and former Apple exec Jean-Louis Gassée can’t write a Monday Note article about the iPad’s troubles without a dig like this to open it: “We’ll tear our eyes away from the insalubrious Musk-Twitter copulation now turning into a ménage à Trump.”

Even the Macalope, who writes humorous columns mocking bad tech reporting, wrote a bad tech report about Musk last week. “Let’s just say that the current management of Twitter is not working out for the horned one.”

Fine, whatever.

And what to make of this Washington Post report from Monday: Elon Musk and the hardcore cult of Diet Coke. Apparently rich people are crazy for Diet Coke, including Donald Trump, who WaPo says “reportedly drank as many as 12 cans a day, and he was said to have used a call button on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office primarily as a means of summoning a fresh glass.”

Trump and Elon and Diet Coke! They’re all in on some kind of weird drinking problem together!

But it’s a little more serious when Apple, one of the biggest and most powerful companies in the world, reportedly threatens to remove Twitter from its App Store.

On a side note, I’d just like to remind you that Musk has promised to deplatform pedophiles… and nary a peep of praise from the Left about that.

From the trivial to the titanic, the Left is firing its big guns at Musk Twitter from every angle.

Here’s why:

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Ian Miles Cheong calls Musk’s promise “Much needed disclosure to build trust in this platform and its future.”

Let’s do a little math.

(Disclosure + Trust) * Free Expression = A Direct Threat to everyone now trying to destroy Musk’s platform.

Let’s hope he and it survive and thrive — and I might mean “survive” in the literal sense.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Dog obsessed with jumping into leaf piles gets her dad to join in on the fun ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PsbRF4tgqG — The Dodo (@dodo) November 27, 2022

If this doesn’t put a smile on your face, you might already be dead.

This Will End Badly

Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File

For the Children™ is such an oft-used Left phrase that it’s been a decade or more since I started putting the (TM) after it.

Here’s what California is doing For the Children™:

Thousands of child molesters are being let out of prison after just a few months, an analysis of the state’s database of sex offenders shows. Sex crime prosecutors says that the data is “terrifying” and “shameful.” The Daily Mail reports that more than 7,000 sex offenders were convicted of “lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age,” yet they only received a year or less of prison, data from the California Megan’s Law database says.

Soft on pedos, hard on kids… maybe that could be Gavin Newsom’s presidential campaign slogan.

Quote of the Week

Sam Brinton's style makes way more sense when you realize he's just wearing whatever he finds in other people's luggage. pic.twitter.com/FVqNRsVKv7 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 29, 2022

Kudos to Kate Hyde for making my entire day with this one.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

AP Photo/Steve Helber

DOCTOR Jill Biden, out and proud:

In a clip posted by Inside the Classroom, Jill Biden said, “You turn down the news on the TV telling you about people who want to stop you from doing your job. And you put your shoulders back and you just go out and focus on your students. There is so much weight on all of you, but you carry it. Our schools are where policies become people.”

The clip is from last summer, but it only just started making the rounds.

You know what I take away from someone as publicly visible as DOCTOR Jill Biden, coming right out and saying the schools should indoctrinate your kids? That they feel so politically untouchable that they have no need to hide their statist agenda.

What are you doing, gentle reader, to reshape that perception?

