You Won't Believe Why Sheila Jackson Lee Supported the Release of Viktor Bout

The swap of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death,” for WNBA player Brittney Griner has received bipartisan criticism, but one Democrat seems to think the deal was just fine.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), one of the resident lunatics in the Democratic Party, told MSNBC host Joy Reid last week that, even though the weapons he trafficked “might have been used to kill Americans,” Bout “has not killed Americans.”

Her take is disturbing and extremely confusing.

Not only does Lee’s party have the propensity to blame the gun industry for gun crime, but she also maintains a firm and unyielding support for more gun control laws.

“Why is it that Glock or Smith & Wesson or Daniel Defense are responsible for what someone else does simply because they made the gun, but Viktor Bout isn’t responsible for the deaths of Americans despite knowing selling guns to people he had every reason to believe would kill Americans?” asks Tom Knighton over at our sister site Bearing Arms.

It’s a fair question. The overwhelming majority of guns that are sold in America are sold to law-abiding citizens who responsibly use guns, but Viktor Bout sold guns and other weapons specifically for the purpose of killing human beings. Yet she has no problem with him being freed.