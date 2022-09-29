The Morning Briefing: Fascist Creep Factor for Biden's DOJ Gets Worse Every Day

Top O’ the Briefing

Democrats have long harbored the illusion that they can control the weather and I may be starting to believe them. Joe Biden and his evil puppet masters sure are good at making dark clouds appear on the horizon.

We began the month here at the Briefing by pondering whether the Republic could survive a rogue Department of Justice. After all, when the people who are supposed to protect the people aren’t operating under any moral code, justice is the first casualty.

Well, we’re almost in “stick a fork in it, it’s done” territory when it comes to justice.

Victoria wrote a chilling post yesterday about Kristen Clarke, who is the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the DOJ. Here’s a bit of an intro:

Clarke considers her calling in Biden’s Justice Department one of score-settling for past decisions, holding contemporaries responsible for historical injustices, and chasing ghosts of the past. She greenlit the federal case against Mark Houck, a Pennsylvania Catholic pro-life author, whose seven children screamed for mercy for their “best friend,” their dad, as an estimated 20-25 FBI agents trained their rifles on him after beating on the family’s door at seven in the morning last Friday. According to LifeSiteNews, Houck was already aware that the Feds were after him and had offered to come in and talk with them. But gun-toting agents dragged him out and took him to a federal facility. And it was Clarke who reached into the past and pulled out the more-than-a-year-old discredited case against Houck, whom a pro-abortion protester accused of “attacking” a man escorting abortion seekers. But that’s not how it went down. That story was such a put-up job that even Pennsylvania authorities threw out the case against Houck because it didn’t pass the smell test.

More and more, the Biden DOJ resembles a petty but powerful collection of political attack dogs. The FBI isn’t working on preventing legitimate threats, it’s being sicced on people who the administration deems guilty of political wrongthink.

I greatly encourage you to read all of Victoria’s post. It’s an uncomfortable and disturbing story to get through, but it’s important that we all be aware of just how far down the Soviet rabbit hole this administration has gone.

Even if the Republicans steamroll the midterms, the fascists who are running Biden’s brain are still going to be in charge of the Department of Justice. It is more than obvious that Biden isn’t all there anymore. When we do see flashes of coherence from him, we always see the short-tempered, aggressive Biden. American federal law enforcement is not only being controlled by the shadow cabal that runs Biden’s brain, but it’s also bound to obey the whims of a demented uncle who has obvious anger issues.

The Democrats don’t want to build a border wall to keep the United States safe from outside threats because they’ve been too busy building a virtual Iron Curtain to keep them “safe” from anyone who disagrees with them.

Dark clouds, indeed.

