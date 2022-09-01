The Morning Briefing: How Long Can America Survive a Rogue Department of Justice?

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Seth was perpetually intrigued by tales of a Tibetan village filled with notoriously lactose intolerant Sherpas.

Put mildly, Joe Biden’s America is kind of a mess. This guy and the commie cabal running what’s left of his brain are the kiss of death for all that’s good in the Republic.

The renegade gang of Constitution haters in charge of most of the federal government knows that they don’t have a long shelf-life, so they are trying to do as much damage as they can in a hurry.

Of particular concern is the Department of Justice, which Biden’s puppet masters have turned into nothing more than a political attack dog that’s blinded by the lust for revenge. In fact, if Attorney General Merrick Garland were to set up a profile on a dating site, it would probably say something like that.

Garland, of course, is motivated by a deep personal hatred for Republicans. Because of that, his Dept. of Justice isn’t much interested in any kind of justice for those he feels denied him his right to be on the Supreme Court.

The DOJ has most definitely gone rogue, being spurred on by the revenge obsession of its head.

Ever since Garland directed the Biden Stasi to raid Mar-a-Lago, my colleagues and I have been writing that he greatly overplayed his hand and that none of this is going to work out the way he and the administration had planned. Garland knows he stepped in it and, as Matt writes, he’s certainly acting like he’s got something to hide:

Garland tries to obfuscate his true intentions by insisting that whistleblowers will still have the ability to speak out. But when the Attorney General issues a memo “reminding” employees not to talk to Congress, it doesn’t take a genius to read between the lines and see what’s going on. Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Article III Project, aptly notes that Garland did not order “a similar gag on the inappropriate and illegal Justice Department leaks to the media.” Davis believes this supports the idea that Garland is engaged in a cover-up of FBI misconduct by intimidating whistleblowers with a directive disguised as a “reminder” of policy.

The stink is everywhere in Garland’s Dept. of Justice. Almost every day there’s new evidence of rot at the top of the FBI. Actually, there’s a stink all over the Bureau.

The conundrum facing the United States right now is this: what do we do when the chief law enforcement officer in the land doesn’t have any respect for the law? Who knows how many actual bad guys are getting away with things or putting plans into motion unnoticed while Garland and the FBI are making up reasons to go after Trump, as well as continuing the purely political J6 witch hunt?

If the Republicans do wrest control of the House from the Democrats, they need to drown Justice Dept. officials in hearings and make it clear that their Wild Bunch days are over.

Faith in the institutions in this country is at an all-time low. That can’t be fixed until those institutions are run by people who actually want to win that faith back.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Me. Popcorn: NY Times Writes About WaPo’s Financial Struggles

VodkaPundit. California Warns: Here Come the Blackouts, Don’t Charge Your Car

Kruiser’s ‘The Worst of Times’ for the Week of Aug. 22-28, 2022

Remember When Hillary Destroyed Subpoenaed Docs and the Feds Gave Her a Pass? So Do We.

Reasons Never to Vote Democrat Again, Vol. II: The Big, Blue Crime Wave

Garland Doubles Down on Cover-up of FBI Misconduct in Mar-a-Lago Raid

‘Irredeemably Corrupt’ FBI Stages Photo to ‘Prove’ Trump Shouldn’t Get Documents Back

More and More Transgender People Are Getting Attacked by the Left for Regretting Decision to Transition

Principal Reveals in Undercover Video How Schools ‘Get Away With’ Sneaking in Woke Agenda, Anti-Catholic Bigotry

Bed Bath & Beyond Goes Broke: Retailer to Shutter Stores, Cut Staff After Cancelling MyPillow Last Year

The Accusations at BYU Are Symptoms of a Bigger Problem

Yeah…no, commies. New York Legislators Want Credit Card Companies To Track Gun and Ammo Purchases

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK…Is Boris Johnson Planning a Political Comeback?

Super-pimp Joe Biden Keeps America’s Sex Traffickers Well-staffed

Recent Trans Rights Ruling Does Not Automatically Point to Transitioning Kids

What could go wrong? Bank of America Enacts Biden Administration’s Equity Loan Agenda

Utah FBI Agent Arrested on Child Sex Charges

Joe Biden Wants to Fund the Police. What Would That Look Like?

WATCH: Biden Doesn’t Know Who’s Running for What in Pennsylvania

FBI Agents Call on Wray to Resign Over Allegations of Political Bias at the Top

Is Oz Making a Comeback in Pennsylvania?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Leftists Want You to Shut Up About the Disaster They Are Provoking

What a stupid idea. Alaska’s Ranked-Choice Voting Hands Democrat Victory Over Sarah Palin

Newsom’s Own Family Is on DeSantis’ Side

Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Goes Scorched Earth on Latest FBI Trump Raid Development

Operation Reticent Recall: ATF up to new shenanigans

Cam&Co. New York sheriffs sound the alarm over new gun laws

California’s attempt to mimic NY’s carry law has hurdles

Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as he campaigns for Florida governor

ADP returns: Has the jobs market “decelerated” toward recession?

Three FSB officers walk into a bar…and get shot by drunk Russian soldiers

#StopTheStupid. You Now Have to Prove You’re 21 to Buy Whipped Cream Canisters in New York

Yale Spends $1,000,000 to Fight the White Supremacy of Video Game Hair

Here’s the Reason They Don’t Show the Wide Shot at Biden’s Events

Adam Serwer writes that if it were anyone else with classified documents, they would be prosecuted

MSNBC says the next slate of January 6 committee hearings may be ‘even more revelatory’

Noted genius Max Boot wants you to know that liberal Martha’s Vineyard is the REAL America

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 194: The ‘TrumpSantis’ Wing of the GOP Is Where It’s At

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. DANGEROUS IDIOT: Biden Threatens to Bomb Conservatives, Says AR-15 Bullets Travel at Mach 20

White House Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Monkeypox

The FBI Is Conducting a PR Campaign Against Trump, Not an Investigation

Who Should Republicans Impeach First Next Year?

Civil War Looms—or Does It?

The Accusations at BYU Are Symptoms of a Bigger Problem

It’s Time to Stop Dodging Jury Duty

Is Ranked-Choice Voting Anti-Democratic?

Around the Interwebz

Jason Bateman To Co-Star Opposite Taron Egerton In Amblin And Netflix Thriller ‘Carry On’ From Jaume Collet-Serra

AI wins state fair art contest, annoys humans

Sympathy for the Devils: 8 of the Wildest Tour Stories in Rock Music History

Smells Like Onion

Woman Who Started Sentence With ‘Oh My God’ Really Needs To Stick Landing https://t.co/GBRsUc2AKq pic.twitter.com/mzLpJCp1vw — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 1, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery