WATCH: Biden Doesn't Know Who's Running for What in Pennsylvania

During a rally on Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., Joe Biden confused gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro with U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman.

“Please, please elect the attorney general [Josh Shapiro] to the Senate. Elect that big ol’ boy [John Fetterman] to be governor,” Biden said.

Joe Biden tells Pennsylvanians to elect Josh Shapiro as senator (he’s running for governor) and to elect John Fetterman as governor (he’s running for Senate) pic.twitter.com/zDgpESfEMD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2022

Recent polling from The Trafalgar Group found that both Shapiro and Fetterman hold small leads over their respective Republican opponents. Shapiro currently leads Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano by four points, while Fetterman currently holds a five-point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz. Both candidates have plenty of time to surge ahead before November.

These are two important races in a battleground state, and it’s concerning that Joe Biden doesn’t seem to know which candidate is running for which position.