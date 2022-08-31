Undercover Video Reveals How Conn. Schools Sneak in Woke Agenda, Anti-Catholic Bigotry

Is it true that Catholics need not apply at one Greenwich, Conn., public school? Are evangelicals on the same do-not-hire list? And if you are a teacher over 30, is there a chance you are not woke enough to be hired?

In the first video of its new Education Series, Project Veritas has lowered the boom on Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of the Cos Cob Elementary School. “Believe it or not,” Boland said, “the open-minded, more progressive teachers are actually more savvy about delivering a Democratic message without really ever having to mention politics.” He added, “So, it’s subtle. They [teachers I hire] will never say, ‘Oh, this is [a] liberal or a Democratic way of doing this.’ They’ll just make that the norm—and this is how we handle things, it’s subtle…That’s how you get away with it.”

He said his goal is for the students to eventually vote Democrat.

But there is more than political indoctrination at play in this traditionally Republican town. There seems to be outright anti-Catholic bigotry.

“Protestants in this area [of Connecticut] are probably the most liberal. But if they’re Catholic—conservative… you don’t hire them,” he said in the undercover video. “If someone is raised hardcore Catholic, it’s like, they’re brainwashed—you can never change their mindset.”

He also discussed how the school quietly discriminates in its hiring practices. “For one position, I think we had 30 applicants. So out of all those applicants, I don’t think I interviewed anybody over the [age] of 30… the older you get, the more set in your ways—the more conservative you get.”

Such is the fifth column of woke bigotry that seems to have infected one school in one of the wealthiest towns in America. Republican First Selectman (the New England equivalent of mayor) Fred Camillo says he does not doubt the veracity of Project Veritas’s undercover videos: “The Veritas video just released, and I see no reason to suspect it is not accurate. It is shameful and needs a full investigation into not only this administrator but the damage caused to applicants, past and present. Our kids deserve better. Our schools deserve better. Our town deserves better.”

As a graduate of the school in this traditionally Italian-American neighborhood and a former teacher himself, he said, “To think that Roman Catholic applicants may have applied for teaching positions and not received proper consideration due to their religion seems like something from a bygone era, not 2022. According to this assistant principal, conservatives, older applicants, and others deemed not progressive were not given an opportunity afforded to others. We are entrusted with the task of educating students and to encourage critical thinking. Brainwashing and indoctrination have no place in halls of learning, or anywhere else, for that matter.”

Because of the widespread unpopularity of the Woke agenda, the educator in this case, and probably in other school districts around the country, opted to secretly implement the progressive agenda in what looks like a violation of state law and common fairness. While parents are busy earning a living, some so-called educators here and around the country are using parents’ tax dollars to work against their role in raising and educating their children. Rather than backing up parents who by right are the primary educators, they are undermining them.

In the video, Boland makes clear he is not there to back up the parents and he makes a point of never hiring teachers who will back up parents. “Do we work for the parents or do we work for the kid?” he asked. “We work for the kid.” In his view, schools are not there to back up parents but to replace them in the chain of influence on their children.

A number of years ago, in this same school system, a group of parents formed a coalition to oppose a school program. When the leader of the meeting asked those in the hall how many of them were told they were the only ones to complain, more than half the people raised their hands. Modern public education can be a hall of smoke and mirrors where things are not as they seem. Truth can be a first casualty and parental involvement is not always welcomed.

One response in Connecticut has been to allow parents to instruct their children to opt out of surveys in public schools. The Family Institute of Connecticut and other groups believe these sometimes intimate surveys of students—the results of which may or may not be shared with parents—are being used to target students regarding their sexuality and other equity agenda goals, if not outright grooming. A complete reform of transparency in education is needed if public education is to live up to the public part of its name.

Ryan Girdusky’s 1776 PAC has just made some substantial headway in replacing woke school boards in Miami and Broward counties in Florida, and other school district elections across the country. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also focused his attention on local school board contests. Perhaps the simplest solution is to allow public education dollars to follow the students to whatever school they choose to attend. Given the lack of transparency, as demonstrated by Project Veritas in the Greenwich Public Schools, parents need direct financial leverage to ensure schools do not undermine their values or promote a secret social or political agenda.