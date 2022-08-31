Civil War Looms, or Does It?

A majority of Americans believe that a civil war is relatively likely to occur in the next ten years, a study shows.

By 43% to 35%, Americans think there will likely be a civil war in the United States within the next decade. Compared to other political groups surveyed, self-described strong Republicans (54%) are particularly likely to anticipate a civil war. https://t.co/Q8GbwMD2tL pic.twitter.com/gNVkTeqp1g

A recent poll conducted by YouGovAmerica shows that two in five Americans think a civil war is more likely to happen than not in the next decade.

Two-thirds of Americans believe that political violence has increased in the United States since 2021, and only 9% of Americans expect that violence will actually decrease, according to YouGovAmerica.

The poll also shows Republicans are most likely to say that political division in the nation has gotten worse, and they expect it to worsen still more. Honestly, who can blame them? After all, was it Republicans or Democrats who had nothing to say about the summer riots of 2020? Remember those? “Fiery but mostly peaceful.”

You cannot make this up… A CNN reporter is standing in front of a building engulfed in flames and CNN's chyron reads: "FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING" pic.twitter.com/4OHvKnh63u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

Remember when Chris Cuomo, a television journalist formerly on CNN, said, “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

Show you where it says protests are supposed to be peaceful? It's literally in the First Amendment: Americans have the right "peaceably to assemble." If it isn't peaceful, it isn't a protest. It's a violent riot. And violent rioters are criminals. https://t.co/6nsCSgk1JP — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) June 3, 2020

And who could forget Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters of California telling her supporters to harass Trump officials?

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said, according to CNN.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters encourages her supporters to harass Trump administration officials https://t.co/VypYwfuQbE pic.twitter.com/aAGA2Mvnwj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 25, 2018

Trump supporters were also physically attacked on multiple occasions. Their sin? Wearing a MAGA hat. The tweet below mentions two such instances.

Leftist MOB Beats, Kicks, Pummels TRUMP Supporter for Wearing #MAGA Hat 9/28/2016https://t.co/VUnSE7q3VQ — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 5, 2022

Republicans put up with a lot, including being called a “basket of deplorables,” being lectured and slandered by the mainstream media, and a long list of other offenses too lengthy to go through. And yet, there has been no backlash, certainly not to the degree that would threaten civil war. (The Jan. 6 riot was not a distinctly Republican movement and was even condemned by President Trump himself.)

It’s no wonder that Republicans believe a civil war is looming. Remember CHAZ/CHOP, an occupied area of Seattle, Washington?

Seattle Police Chief: "Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we're not able to get to [them]." #capitolhillautonomouszone #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Oe5YfVz3uL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

Yet even with all of that, Republicans have done nothing by way of initiating a civil war.

As bad as things have become, and as politically divided as our nation is, we are still a robust country, a Republic that — hopefully — will stand the test of time. A Republic — if we can keep it.