More and More Transgender People Are Getting Attacked by the Left for Regretting Decision to Transition

Here is a dirty little secret: people who transition from one gender to the other are regretting it. These people all have two things in common: adults didn’t try to stop them from augmenting their bodies, and the far-left is attacking them for speaking out.

Detransition wave is here. Its in the data, news, social media etc I told you so's, won't help anyone nor will it ease the wave of grief and anger The next phase is the most important, how we receive detransitioners, many of which will still be working things out Be patient — TullipR/Ritchie 🦎🌈♂ (@TullipR) August 22, 2022

Chloe Cole was a darling to leftist trans ghouls when, at 15 years old, she had her breasts surgically removed. She had begun “transitioning” from female to male when she was 13 years old. She was given puberty blockers and testosterone after her psychiatrist “affirmed” her “male identity.” She claims adults from her school and the medical system fast-tracked her into changing from female to male.

“My parents were given the threat of suicide as a reason to move me forward in my transition,” she told The Epoch Times.

“Despite having a therapist and attending the top surgery class, I really didn’t understand all the ramifications of any of the medical decisions I was making,” Cole continued. “I was incapable of understanding, and it was downplayed consistently. My parents, on the other hand, were pressured to continue my so-called gender journey with the suicide threat.”

Today, Cole is 18 years old and regrets mutilating her body. So much so that she has become an anti-transition advocate.

“I will never be able to breastfeed a child,” Cole lamented to The Epoch Times. “I have blood clots in my urine. I am unable to fully empty my bladder. I do not yet know if I am capable of carrying a child to full term. In fact, even the doctors who put me on puberty blockers and testosterone do not know.”

Needless to say, the left lost their minds and set their sights on Cole. But Cole isn’t alone in her war against allowing kids to “transition.”

Dr. Scott Mosser admits they have "secret missions" to normalize child sex change surgery at the Gender Confirmation Center in San Francisco, no minimum age "at all" to get sex change surgery and he has done sex change surgeries on 13 year olds. This is what pure evil looks like. pic.twitter.com/uL5EXn3ncH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 31, 2022

Helena Kerschner came out as a detransitioner as well. One of the things she found shocking was her ability to score testosterone on her first visit to a clinic. Another example that our medical system seems eager to help people mutilate themselves.

FACT-O-RAMA! An Australian psychiatrist is being sued by a patient after the shrink signed off on transgender medications after a single appointment.

Brian Wagoner regretted transitioning to a woman (named Brianna), and decided to go back to being good ole Brian. Wagoner claims the doctors providing transition meds and surgeries are in on the trans game for the mad stacks.

“It was basically like medical professionals cheering on a girl with bulimia for puking up her lunch when her ribs are already poking out,” Wagoner told the New York Post. “There’s a lot of money to be made by doctors here. They see the dollar signs, and in the end, money talks.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Getting “pink-pilled” means having someone talk you into being transgender.

Some of the stories from transgender people about how…uh…”personal piping” no longer works are hard to hear but are important when you think about how many adults are fiendishly talking children into getting the same damaging operations.

Absolutely horrific. Transgender tiktoker details complications from Phalloplasty surgery. At age 27, this once healthy individual now poops in a bag and has trouble during physical relationships. pic.twitter.com/IFGTu5P0Fe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2022

In another trans-regret story, someone called “Shape Shifter” had this to say: “It’s transphobic to say it but after I’ve been through the system, I 100 percent feel like I was part of some cruel medical and social experiment–except nobody checked in on me.”

Detransitioners, who were heroes to the left when they initially changed their genders, suddenly find themselves abandoned by the same people who once heralded them.

“You simply can’t call yourself a legit gender provider if you don’t believe that detransitioners exist,” Dr. Laura Edwards-Leeper tweeted. “As part of the informed consent process for transitioning, it is unethical to not discuss this possibility with young people.”

But the left has an agenda, which is to talk kids into changing their gender. Not only will you not find support from leftists for the people who realize they made a mistake when they were 14 years old and want to go back to their original gender, you are more likely to find scorn, anger, and personal attacks.

A male comedian living as a woman calling himself “Daphne” once opened for Dave Chappelle. “Daphne” went on social media and spoke of how kind Chappelle was. The online backlash was such that “Daphne” committed suicide within a week.

Given the chance, the left will eat their own.