Is Oz Making a Comeback in Pennsylvania?

The importance of the race for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz cannot be overstated. Control of the upper chamber could be decided by this race. Unfortunately for Republicans, Oz hasn’t performed well in polling, even trailing Fetterman by double digits. For some time, it has looked like former President Trump had made a severe miscalculation by endorsing Oz in the GOP primary.

But now, recent polling suggests that Oz is gaining momentum, and he might actually pull off a victory. The first poll from the Trafalgar Group showed Oz only down by just under five points. The latest Emerson poll from last week has Oz down by four points. A new Susquehanna poll released Wednesday also shows Oz down only five points.

As a result of recent polling showing a much tighter race, the ratings for the election have changed. Decision Desk HQ is now calling the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania a “toss up.”

Pennsylvania's Senate race moved back into the "toss up" column over the last week. DDHQ's state polling average dropped from D+8.6 to D+4.9, with a couple of new polls showing a smaller margin of lead for Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D). Here's more: https://t.co/ALxLTNbbMc pic.twitter.com/hlVc3rfRJD — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 29, 2022

The Trafalgar Group’s reputation for accuracy is certainly enough to convince me that the race in Pennsylvania is closer than many believed. And now other polls are reflecting this as well. This clearly shows that there is still time for Oz to make a comeback and win this election. He will have to run a disciplined campaign to beat Fetterman to the finish line.