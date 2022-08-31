Joe Biden Wants to Fund the Police. What Would That Look Like?

In his speech yesterday in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Joe Biden more or less laid out his plan for making America safer. One item on his agenda was helping communities hire 100,000 more officers for community policing. He also stated that due to his executive action, “…no federal officer is allowed to use a chokehold. No federal officer can restrict — there’s restricted no-knock warrants. We created a national database for officers who have misbehaved and been held accountable so they can’t hide. My plan will help make sure that state and local governments adopt these same reforms.” So while his colleagues in congress, especially The Squad, have called for defunding the police, Biden wants to fund the police.

Related: Democrats’ War on Cops Is Costing More Blue Lives

But anyone who has dealt with government money knows that one of the things that has to be done to qualify for the cash is to explain how you are going to use it. There are benchmarks to be met, and they need to meet the standards of the agency that is providing the money. This being a Democrat administration, it would be prudent to examine what happens with crime in cities under Democrat control.

This past Sunday in Portland, an elderly man in a white van wandered into one of the street racing takeovers. The Post Millennial reports that he was set upon by an armed mob as he tried to back out of the scene. Someone fired 18 rounds at the van and the victim was later seen bleeding heavily. Two participants were also shot, and one person was armed with a flame thrower. No arrests were made. Portland police were waiting until it was safe to respond.

Last week in New York, an unidentified woman punched a 74-year-old woman in the head for no apparent reason and continued walking.

On July 8, four women pepper sprayed and punched a Bronx rideshare driver before allegedly taking his cell phone.

Nathaniel Turner was spotted preparing to smoke crack on a New York City sidewalk and struck an officer during his arrest. According to the New York Post, Turner has a long history of convictions for both violent and non-violent crimes. He was released without bail by Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Paul McDonnell.

18-year-old Jaquan Gilliard was given supervised release by Manhattan Criminal Court Judge John Zhuo Wang. Gilliard was rearrested riding with his cousin in a car stolen from Massachusetts and was in possession of a loaded gun.

28-year-old Jesus Ramirez was taken into custody after being caught on camera murdering Guarionex Torres with a knuckle knife in Hell’s Kitchen. He made 10% of a $100,000 partially secured bond and was released from Riker’s Island.

People stood by on a New York City bus as a 64-year-old man in a wheelchair was robbed of hundreds of dollars earlier in August. The suspect rummaged around the man’s clothes until the money fell out and then fled the scene with $250.

The Chicago Tribune notes that 442 people have been victims of homicides so far in 2022 in Chicago.

According to Fox News, on July 7, a 48-year-old man was shot by a 15-year-old “squeegee kid” in Baltimore following an altercation. Squeegee kids are found on Baltimore streets and the streets of other cities, cleaning windshields and demanding money for their “services.” Some have said it is nothing more than a shakedown, that the squeegee kids often keep people from driving away and case cars for valuables. Baltimore attorney Michael Snyder commented, “Unfortunately, these issues in Baltimore City are out of control…City officials can’t stand by and allow this illegal activity to continue anymore. Choosing not to enforce laws, make arrests and prosecute offenders, who knowingly put the public at risk, is beyond negligence, it’s gross negligence.”

And I didn’t even get around to California.

So, Joe Biden wants to fund the police. It would be interesting, to say the least, to see what his version of community policing involves and the results it achieves. Judging by the standards of justice and safety in blue states, we may be in for a very wild ride.