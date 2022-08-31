Utah FBI Agent Arrested on Child Sex Charges

Utah resident and FBI employee Robert Alexander Smith was apparently just days away from retirement when law enforcement came knocking at his door, and it was not to present him with a gold watch for his years of service. Actually, according to KSL, Tooele County deputies showed up there with an arrest warrant.

Smith reportedly refused to talk with law enforcement and was taken into custody. He is facing four first-degree felony counts of sexual abuse of a child, four counts of lewdness involving a child, a Class-A misdemeanor in Utah, and two Class-B misdemeanors of lewdness. At the time of his arrest, it was not known what Smith’s job at the agency was but the Post Millennial reports that he was a supervisory intelligence officer.

Fox 13 reports that, in June, a young girl disclosed the abuse to her mother, stating that Smith had allegedly forced her to touch him beneath his clothes. Reportedly, Smith did the same with at least one other girl, and three others say that Smith touched them under their clothes. The incidents are alleged to have occurred at Smith’s former residence. The girls were pre-teens and high schoolers, and some of the incidents date back two years.

Since his Wednesday arrest, Smith has been in jail and was not granted bail. KSL had a statement from the FBI that read: “We are aware of the arrest of an FBI employee. The FBI takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. As such, the incident has been referred to the FBI’s Internal Affairs Section. We cannot comment further on an ongoing personnel matter.”