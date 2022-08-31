Garland Doubles Down on Cover-up of FBI Misconduct in Mar-a-Lago Raid

The Biden administration made a major mistake when they raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. They’ve been facing accusations of impropriety ever since, and polling suggests people believe the raid was politically motivated. The evidence that the Biden administration has been engaged in a cover-up is astounding.

On top of that, numerous FBI employees have recently come forward to expose the bureau’s blatant politicization, including allegations that they quashed an investigation of Hunter Biden before the election. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also claims that had it not been for the FBI warning them, Facebook wouldn’t have suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story.

All eyes are on the Justice Department right now, and Republicans are vowing multiple investigations to get to the bottom of the politicization and weaponization of the nation’s top law enforcement agency. But unfortunately, the Justice Department is hard at work, too, desperately trying to cover up its corruption.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a directive to “remind” everyone working at the Justice Department they are not to communicate with members of Congress.

NEW: Attorney General Merrick Garland also sent a memo today reminding DOJ employees of the policies around communications with Congress. pic.twitter.com/8lN5tlyE7C — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 30, 2022

Garland tries to obfuscate his true intentions by insisting that whistleblowers will still have the ability to speak out. But when the Attorney General issues a memo “reminding” employees not to talk to Congress, it doesn’t take a genius to read between the lines and see what’s going on.

Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Article III Project, aptly notes that Garland did not order “a similar gag on the inappropriate and illegal Justice Department leaks to the media.” Davis believes this supports the idea that Garland is engaged in a cover-up of FBI misconduct by intimidating whistleblowers with a directive disguised as a “reminder” of policy.