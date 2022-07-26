Whistleblowers Reveal Conspiracy in the DOJ and FBI to Protect Hunter Biden

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) says that “highly credible” whistleblowers have come forward to him “alleging a widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information about” Hunter Biden, reports CBS News, which has reviewed a letter that Grassley’s office sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland on July 25.

“The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation,” Grassley, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote in the letter. “The volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter.”

According to Grassley, the whistleblowers say that the FBI falsely characterized damaging information and intelligence regarding Hunter Biden as disinformation and effectively shut it down prior to the 2020 election. Grassley referred to a 2020 FBI intelligence assessment that was “used by an FBI headquarters team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation.” He added, “Based on allegations, verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation.”

A month before the election, “an avenue of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed” by a senior FBI agent at the bureau’s Washington Field office — Grassley identified the agent as Timothy Thibault.

“[T]he allegations provided to my office appear to indicate that there was a scheme in place among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation,” Grassley claimed in the letter.

NEW: Multiple “highly credible” FBI whistleblowers have come forward to senior Senate Republican @ChuckGrassley alleging widespread effort to downplay or discredit negative information about the President 's son Hunter Biden, according to letters @CBSNews https://t.co/hw5kGiTFVv pic.twitter.com/xAgMcpdXMu — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 26, 2022

Thibault likely violated “[f]ederal laws, regulations and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) guidelines,” Grassley says.

“In light of these allegations, I remain very concerned that political bias by a select group of Justice Department and FBI officials has infected the Justice Department’s and FBI’s usual process and procedure to open and pursue high-profile and politically charged investigations,” Grassley wrote. He also called on Attorney General Garland and Director Wray to address the “systemic and existential problems” within their agencies.