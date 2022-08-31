DANGEROUS IDIOT: Biden Threatens to Bomb Conservatives, Says AR-15 Bullets Travel at Mach 20

What do you call it when Presidentish Joe Biden threatens to bomb conservatives and makes his most outrageous claim about firearms ever?

“Tuesday.”

Maybe you think I’m exaggerating, but in this Say Anything administration, there’s really nothing too outrageous to be real.

Here’s the clip from his speech on Tuesday:

NOW – Biden: "For those brave right-wing Americans… if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something little more than a gun." pic.twitter.com/ce3BJEEo7G — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 30, 2022

“We know, you need a selfie stick and a Viking horned helmet,” quipped one Twitter wit in reference to the January 6 non-insurrection.

Remember when Biden ran as a uniter? That was awesome. Now he’s subtly reminding law-abiding Americans that he has F-15E Strike Eagles and all we have are these puny little rifles.

You know, those same puny little rifles that he describes as “weapons of war” when that’s convenient.

Maybe you’re thinking to yourself, “Self, at least Biden didn’t threaten to nuke us like Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) did.”

I’d just remind you that the F-15E is a nuclear-capable fighter/bomber. Biden doesn’t want us pumping our own oil or owning semiautomatic firearms, and I guess with the Air Force at his command, he means it.

It’s almost enough to give you pause before attending that big gun show.

If I could ask Biden just one question, and assuming he’d be cognizant enough to understand and answer it, this is what I’d ask: “We spent 20 years trying to pacify Afghanistan enjoying total air supremacy, and how’d that work out for us?”

Hell, Biden is such a strategery genius that he got our asses whooped just trying to bug out of the place.

But enough with the threats to bomb conservatives, what’s this about Biden making his most outrageous gun lie ever?

Watch:

"Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels 5 times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun." 🐂💩 pic.twitter.com/cTS1B84wtS — Rob Doar (@robdoar) August 30, 2022

I’d never heard of Rob Doar before he shared that clip yesterday, but he was also kind enough to share this handy chart of the barrel velocity (in feet per second) of various rifles:

Not only does the AR-15 not fire bullets “five times as rapidly” as any other gun, those .223 rounds are actually quite a bit slower than other popular calibers.

Let’s take that fast-moving .22-250 Remington to show just what a big, stupid, bald-faced liar Biden is.

That round travels at 4,550 feet per second leaving the barrel. My impeccable math says that’s nearly one mile per second, or 3,100 miles per hour.

That’s fast! In fact, 3,100 mph is Mach 4.1, or about 50% faster than those F-15s that Biden thinks he might use to bomb NRA headquarters or something.

What’s five times faster than that?

MACH 20, BITCHES!

You know what flies at Mach 20? Hypersonic missiles designed to hit Washington, D.C., from Russia in 15 minutes.

Joe Biden believes — or at least wants his idiot, malinformed voters to believe — that you can fire a tiny hypersonic missile out of your modern sporting rifle.

My AR-15 is modern, Joe, but it ain’t that modern. Especially after I lost it in that tragic fishing accident, along with my high-capacity Glock shoulder rocket.

Look, you should expect Democrat politicians and other imbecile fabulists to make stupid, outrageous, demonstrably impossible statements about firearms. The lies would be entertainingly silly, if it weren’t for the fact that they motivate millions of liberty-loathers to vote.

But when Democrats combine those lies with implicit threats to sic the Air Force on several tens of millions of conservative Americans, then it’s a lot less entertaining and a lot more concerning.

Yesterday, my dear friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser warned that the Democrats are “waging a full-scale ideological war on anyone who doesn’t agree with their increasingly commie policies,” and that the “endgame is one-party rule.”

I agree with him about the endgame, but Biden’s casual threat makes me doubt whether their war will remain merely ideological.

