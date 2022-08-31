The Kruiser Kabana Episode 194: The 'TrumpSantis' Wing of the GOP Is Where It's At

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

We hear a lot these days about the state of the Republican party. The concern trolling from the left is spectacularly awful. They’re terrified of both Trump and DeSantis because they know that those who are fond of both aren’t the milquetoast, easy-to-steamroll Republicans of yesteryear.