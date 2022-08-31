Columns
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 194: The 'TrumpSantis' Wing of the GOP Is Where It's At

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 31, 2022 10:02 PM ET

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

We hear a lot these days about the state of the Republican party. The concern trolling from the left is spectacularly awful. They’re terrified of both Trump and DeSantis because they know that those who are fond of both aren’t the milquetoast, easy-to-steamroll Republicans of yesteryear.

via GIPHY

I’ve affectionately dubbed this the “TrumpSantis Wing of the GOP” and in this episode, I explore why it’s imperative that it remains the dominant force on the right.

We’re not gonna fold.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice