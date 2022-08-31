Super-pimp Joe Biden Keeps America's Sex Traffickers Well-staffed

A recent arrest in New York is the latest example of how “President” Joe Biden has done yeoman’s work to keep America’s pimps and sex traffickers well-staffed and ready to service their sleazy clientele. Between Biden’s open border policy and his taxpayer-funded intra-state transportation of illegal aliens, he’s done more to traffick human victims than just about any Democrat since the old slave days. Here’s how it works:

Human beings are first drawn into Biden’s trafficking conduit when they place themselves or their children into the hands of the cartels, who shepherd them to the U.S. border — for a hefty fee. Along the way, many would-be illegal immigrants are subjected to sexual and other abuse. At the border, smugglers get paid a couple of thousand dollars for each migrant they bring across. The Epoch Times reports that a local tells them, “‘The [cartels] control [the border]. You don’t cross the border without paying the money. And if you can’t pay the money, you either are put to work carrying a load [of drugs],’ or forced into sex trafficking or some other activity,”

Once in the United States illegally and accustomed to abuse, aliens are in a particularly vulnerable position. Those who prefer not to come to the attention of the authorities will be unable to work legally. They either take whatever off-the-books job they can get or invest in forged documents, a felony. This makes them eminently blackmailable and manipulable.

On Tuesday, the FBI was able to take time off from its relentless persecution of Biden’s chief political rival to announce the arrest of Ysenni Gomez, the alleged madam behind a sprawling sex trafficking ring that has preyed on illegal aliens for at least a decade. “Gomez, 39, was charged in the Southern District of New York earlier this month with sex trafficking by means of force and a related interstate commerce crime in connection to one alleged victim, an undocumented Venezuelan woman, according to a criminal complaint against her,” reports the New York Post:

In the case against her, Gomez is accused of tricking the Venezuelan woman into believing she was interviewing for a waitressing job at a Manhattan restaurant in June. After an initial bogus interview, the woman showed up to the restaurant, but was told by Gomez to get into a car, prosecutors allege. The accused sex trafficker then told the woman she would be working as a prostitute, not as a waitress — and threatened to call immigration authorities if she didn’t comply. The victim initially declined to engage in sex work, but relented days later at a meeting with Gomez at Grand Central Station, according to the complaint. For the next three weeks, the victim was forced into prostitution, meeting up to three men a night for three nights a week, the complaint states. The victim met both “regular” and “VIP” clients…who paid $200 and up to $700 for each encounter, respectively.

Authorities believe Gomez and her crew have victimized hundreds of women and have put out a call for more Biden sex trafficking victims to come forward — with assurances that they will not be deported.

This sad pattern plays out coast to coast. Also this month, the FBI and a U.S. Attorney’s Office joined with local law enforcement to arrest a whole family of sex traffickers in Ventura County, Calif. Crime Voice reports:

[The] Special Crimes Unit and the local area office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation “received information” indicating that no less than four “massage parlors and skin care businesses” employed foreign nationals “of underprivileged backgrounds” as sex workers. Once law enforcement investigators got things rolling, they discovered that all four suspected massage parlors were owned by the same people who owned Oxnard’s “Burrito Express” restaurant which had been used “to launder the proceeds from the illicit sex businesses.”

And then there’s the issue of the more than 250,000 “unaccompanied minors,” whom the Biden administration has trafficked from the border to destinations all over the United States. The Washington Examiner spoke with former Trump border advisor Stephen Miller:

Stephen Miller, reacting to a Washington Examiner report that 257,110 migrant children have been dispatched to “sponsors” since Biden came into office, said the president’s policies have encouraged the border invasion and blown open the doors for potential child abuse. “These astronomical numbers defy any historical comparison. So overwhelmingly are the prior records exceeded that there is no reference point. Biden, with the unflinching aid of 50 Senate Democrats, is running the largest child smuggling operation our world has ever seen,” Miller tweeted. Asked to expand on his views, he told Secrets, “Joe Biden’s decision to resettle all unaccompanied illegal minors from beyond Mexico in the United States, and to place them with unvetted adult sponsors, makes him and his party in Congress responsible for the largest child smuggling epidemic in human history. It has enriched virtually every major child smuggler in the hemisphere and far beyond. It has filled the ranks of MS-13. It has created a monstrous industry of vast global reach. And it has made America’s border into the world’s epicenter of labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and modern-day slavery.”

Not to put too fine a point on it.

Biden’s profusion of desperate and vulnerable minors around the country has created an extremely dangerous situation for these kids. My colleague Megan Fox took a lot of flack for her investigation into the case of the 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio, a child who was doubly used, by a rapist as well as pro-abortion advocates. But Megan forced into the light the fact that the household of horrors was run by illegal alien adults, including the rapist. The whereabouts of the victim as well as the other children in the household remain unknown. Is this poor girl one of Big Daddy Biden’s child sex trafficking victims?