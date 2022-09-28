Buttigieg: Americans Could Save a Lot of Money Buying an EV 'If They Could Afford It'

You may have noticed that the left is starting to elevate Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose main contributions to his cabinet position have been not being there at all and going after those pesky racist highways.

Still, since no one honestly believes that Joe Biden will actually run for president in 2024, it’s time to consider alternatives, and, let’s face it, it won’t be Kamala Harris.

Anyway, this week, the left is gushing over Buttigieg’s recent attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) for sending migrants to blue cities, which is being hyped on social media as some brilliant and meticulous owning of the Florida governor. It really wasn’t, but the left has a habit of mythologizing those they want to see in power.

But the real irony of the fawning over Buttigieg is that it comes the same week he utterly embarrassed himself when he was trying to push electric vehicles when he said, “A lot of Americans could be saving a lot of money by owning an EV, but only if they could afford it.”

And yes, he really did that.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: "A lot of Americans could be saving a lot of money by owning an EV, but only if they could afford it." The average cost of an electric vehicle is $67,000. pic.twitter.com/WaFmS2RlUq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2022

Those silly Americans. If only they bought a $67,000 car, they could save money!

What Buttigieg didn’t say is that the cost of electric cars has skyrocketed under Biden, and it’s perhaps because of the new EV tax credit. Do you think it was a coincidence that Ford increased the price of their electric truck by $8,500 at the same time the new $7,500 tax credit (included in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act) was about to pass?

It’s been rumored for some time now that Buttigieg is being groomed to succeed Biden. I dunno; maybe the Democrats should raise their standards up from the guy who said that you could save money if you could afford a $67,000 car.