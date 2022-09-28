YouTube Targets Russell Brand One Day Before His Show Debuts on Rumble

British comedian, actor, and free-speech advocate Russell Brand has run afoul of the speech police at YouTube.

Brand announced on Tuesday that the giant video platform took one of his videos down for “misinformation” one day before his video show was set to debut on competing platform Rumble.

Naturally, YouTube censored him for bucking The Narrative™ surrounding COVID-19.

“Earlier this month we did a video about the changing narratives around COVID, the pandemic, and COVID treatments in which we cited information on official government websites, which we misinterpreted,” he said, as the Post Millennial reported.

“I’ll have to be careful talking about it now,” Brand continued. “I don’t want to make the same mistake that’s had one of your videos pulled down and an official warning issued.”

Brand asserted that he and his viewers have been “persecuted” for promoting what YouTube deems misinformation.

At the same time, Brand announced that his show, Stay Free With Russell Brand, would move to Rumble beginning Sept. 28. Brand removed both the original video and his apology video from YouTube and will host those on Rumble along with new episodes of his show.

“So both of those videos, you can watch right now on Rumble. They still live on Rumble. That’s the reason we’re joining them because they’re not going to censor our content,” he announced.

“I believe we’re at a point of crisis and things need to radically change fast, and I believe we’ll be able to communicate our message more freely on Rumble, Brand continued. “And this misinformation strike and take down demonstrates exactly what it is we’re talking about. We made an error, in my opinion, a relatively small error, and we’re being penalized for it. That looks like censorship.”

Another advantage to Rumble is that video content appears on the site more quickly than it does on YouTube. Brand is promising to stream one hour a day on the platform.

