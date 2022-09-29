Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Sept. 19-25, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write so[mething every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

There was quite a mixed bag in the Media Bias Opinion Opium Den last week. Jamelle Bouie continued his incoherent ranting but we’ve paid enough attention to him the last couple of weeks. In fact, we’ve got no Paul Krugman or Charles Blow this week either. Is this a sign of the end times?!?

Let’s see who did make the cut.

1: This Threat to Democracy Is Hiding in Plain Sight

We begin this column with another offering from the aging hippies in their rockers collective known as The New York Times Editorial Board.

According to them, the “threat to democracy” comes in the form of Republicans who are trying to legally add some sanity to the voting process:

For all the pressure that the Trump camp brought to bear, well-trained, civic-minded election workers carried out their duty to maintain the machinery of American voting. Many top Republican Party officials and lawmakers have spent the last two years striking back, and drawn the most attention for their efforts to pass “voter integrity” laws that aim to make voting more onerous under the guise of preventing fraud.

You can almost hear them sneering when you see the quotation marks around “voter integrity.” No, commies, we’re not playing a euphemism game to hide something nefarious on this side. We actually are interested in more integrity AND transparency.

You know what else? Voting should be “more onerous under the guise of preventing fraud.”

I am a huge fan of taking elections seriously, which the leftists most certainly are not. If it were up to them people wouldn’t even need to register to vote and they could cast their ballots via any available cell phone because identification is racist and getting to a polling place that’s a block away is the Bataan Death March.

A majority of Americans favor election integrity laws. Those who don’t are in coastal bubbles, living in constant fear of getting Hep C from some sidewalk hobo poop.

2: What Will It Take to Restore the Social Contract on Public Schools?

This was authored by Jessica Grose, who writes about parenting for the times. I have a very quick, two-part answer for you, Ms. Grose:

Abolish public sector teachers’ unions.

Stop encouraging gender mutilation.

Good talk.

3: Don’t Let Republicans Off the Hook on Same-Sex Marriage

Make it stop. Gay marriage is one of those issues that wasn’t even on most conservatives’ radars a decade or so ago. Even my friends who are fundamentalists didn’t bring it up. Everybody was mostly in the “as long as the government doesn’t make my church do it,” category.

But the libs wouldn’t shut up about it.

To the extent that there is any pushback, it’s because of that. See also: there isn’t that much pushback. The Dems act like every conservative in America is chomping at the bit to get rid of gay marriage. An added bonus to this tale of nonexistent monsters under the bed is that the current Supreme Court would back that up, which I’m not so sure of.

Don’t march a pride parade through my living room and we’ll be fine.

PostScript: Youngkin should have stayed out of school gender identity policy

This is from the WaPo Editorial Board. They’re upset that Youngkin is making good on his promises to parents:

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) ran on education — specifically, giving parents more say about what happens in and around the classroom. So it is no surprise, yet nonetheless disheartening, that his administration announced last week that it rewrote model school guidance for how educators should treat transgender students, eliciting a storm of controversy on a subject for which there are no easy answers — and that, therefore, requires less politicization, not more.

What’s so “disheartening” to the board are rules that require more parental involvement and that also say that boys have to use the boys’ bathroom and girls have to use the girls’ bathroom.

THE HORROR!

Few things threaten the leftist plan for one-party rule more than parents being able to say “no” to the public education indoctrination mill. Those parents are who elected Youngkin and he knows it.

So do they.

Good times. See you next week!

