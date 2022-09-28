YouTube May Have Yanked New Italian PM’s Viral Speech, but This One's Just as Good

Italy’s newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is a traditional, patriotic conservative — what “President Biden” and the Globalists refer to as a far-right extremist fascist. She’s also a particularly effective speaker, with a gift for concisely laying out what conservatives the world over stand for and what we’re up against. So naturally, when clips from a 2019 speech Meloni gave at the World Congress of Families began to go viral after she won her election, YouTube discovered reasons why they suddenly needed to boot it off their platform. Breitbart reported on Wednesday:

Google-owned YouTube removed the video of a 2019 speech from incoming Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni which had been going viral across numerous platforms. The internet giant claims the video “breached” its community guidelines, a transgession that apparently took several years and a successful election for it to notice.

One of the surviving clips on Twitter gives a sample of Meloni’s powerful speech — and shows why Globalists despise and fear her message:

This is Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I’ve never heard any politician so perfectly explain what we’re up against and why we fight. When you watch this video, you’ll quickly realize why the establishment is afraid of her.

pic.twitter.com/CswR8o3mjg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2022

Luckily, Meloni fans and the Meloni-curious can enjoy another fiery stemwinder from the Italian leader on the CPAC website. Meloni traveled to the United States to speak at the annual conservative conference in 2019 and again in 2022.

In February 2022, Meloni kicked off her CPAC speech with a discussion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which had just begun. She said she came to CPAC because it was important to stand together with another nation — the United States — in support of freedom.

“We are on the side of international law. We are on the side of freedom. And indeed, we are on the side of of a proud nation that is teaching the world what it means to fight for freedom,” proclaimed Meloni. She declared that “without the outrageous withdrawal of troops from Kabul yesterday, we would have never seen the tragic siege of Kyiv today. And certainly,” she added, “no one would be preparing to see Taiwan occupied tomorrow.”

Meloni leveled well-deserved criticism at Joe Biden. “For in foreign policy, when it comes to defending strategic interests and core values, a display of weakness is not an option.” She then quoted the ancient Romans in melodic, Italianate Latin then English: “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

Meloni led the charge in defense of the Western world. “We live in a time in which everything we stand for is under attack,” she averred — individual freedom, rights, national sovereignty, the prosperity and wellbeing of the family, and the education of children. And she declared that the only true rebels are those who preserve their identity, who are conservative.

Meloni explained that Globalist Left uses the same tactics all over the world. “So-called Progressives use the power and the arrogance of their mainstream media to force their political opponents to change, to be allowed into their inner circle.” Then, by the time right-leaning politicians acquiesce their way into those inner circles, they’ve changed so much that conservatives can no longer support them.

“And that’s exactly what they want: a right wing on a leash. Irrelevant. And trained [like] a monkey,” Meloni declared. But, “We’re not monkeys. We’re not even RINOs. We won’t be part of their zoo.” (The CPAC crowd went wild for that line.)

A constant theme of Meloni’s speeches is that conservatism means the preservation of identity, both national and individual. “We are proud of our identities, of what we stand for,” she told the CPAC audience, “and we know that our adversaries are operating globally, applying the same tactics and the same ideology to destroy our identities and what makes us who we really are.”

Meloni went on to list the types of attacks Globalists launch against family and national identities everywhere. She vowed that conservatives would stand tall and fight mass migration, cancel culture, and woke ideology — all of which are methods of destroying sovereignty, culture, Christianity, and prosperity, both of nations and families.

“Each of us has a role to play in defending all these things,” said Meloni, and she asserted that around the world, more and more people are standing up against the Chinese model, the fake news media, and the dictatorship of political correctness.

“They will try to take everything away from us, but they can’t take away who we are,” she said. “And you know what? Cherishing who we are, knowing what we stand for, is all we need to face this challenge.”

“Do not fear the truth, my friends,” Meloni encouraged the audience. She finished her speech with the same Chesterton quote she used in the speech deleted by YouTube:

Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two makes four; swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer. The time of that battle has come, but they will find us ready for the battle.

Giorgia Meloni’s full 2022 speech can be viewed on the CPAC website.

