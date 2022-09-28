Joe Biden Is Shrinking the Democratic Party

Joe Biden’s failed presidency will no doubt stain his political legacy, but it is also hurting his party in significant ways that could last well beyond the 2022 midterms or even the 2024 election.

Just look at what’s happening in Pennsylvania — a critical battleground state. A huge number of Democrats in the Keystone State are ditching their party and registering as Republicans in advance of November’s midterm elections.

Almost “8,400 Democrats in just the western part of Pennsylvania have switched parties to become Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections,” the New York Post reported last month. Among those was a Pennsylvania mother who said Biden’s policies are prompting the mass exodus.

“I think the economy is huge, and I also think a lot of the school issues for parents across the state of Pennsylvania, it’s just been horrific watching what’s happened to our kids academically, socially, emotionally,” she told Fox & Friends First. “All of these failed policies have just really resulted in academic losses.”

In total, more than 39,000 Democrats have switched their party registration in 2022. What makes these numbers more significant is that they likely only reflect a small portion of Democrats who have become disenchanted with their party just because they’re the ones who went through the hassle of filling out the necessary paperwork to switch. In all likelihood, there are many more Democrats who haven’t switched their registrations but will either vote Republican in the coming election or sit it out.

Joe Biden’s drain on his party isn’t just happening in Pennsylvania. Earlier this month, two life-long Democrat judges in Texas also switched parties and announced they’d run for reelection as Republicans, citing Joe Biden’s border crisis as the reason for their switch.

“I come from a Hispanic heritage, which was prominently Democrat,” explained Terrell County Judge Dale Carruthers. “The chaos at the border and everything that’s been going on make me realize that I needed to switch parties. I am very happy to be a Republican and to represent this great state of Texas as a judge.”

“I’ve been a Democrat since 1992,” Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara said. “I’ve always ran as a Democrat and this is my first year to run as a Republican. I’m very grateful for Gov. Abbott for all he has done for Texas and continues to do for Texas, especially with our border crisis.”

Make no mistake about it, Democrats nationwide are seeing the light, realizing that Democrats in Washington have become too extreme and that the Republican Party better represents their values. The true irony of this is that Joe Biden campaigned on his allegedly centrist record and his willingness to work with both parties to achieve compromise. It was all a lie, of course, because he did exactly what we warned he would: upon taking office he ditched any pretense of being a uniter and governed the way the radicals in his party wanted him to.

Barack Obama did the same thing. He campaigned as a uniter but governed like a radical, and his party lost 1,100 seats nationwide over the course of his presidency because of it. Joe Biden should have taken that as a warning that America doesn’t want radical leftist policies, but instead, he’s doubled down on the Obama-era status quo.

Biden probably knows he only has one term to make his mark, and rather than deliver on his promise of unity and compromise, his legacy could be damaging his party even more than that of his former boss.