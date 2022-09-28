Trump Offers Biden Administration His Services to Help Stave Off World War III

Hurricane Ian is currently hogging the airwaves, as it should. Still, a far more severe situation could soon erupt that would have global implications, and it all hinges on what in the world happened to the Nord Stream pipelines in recent days, and why? Former President Donald Trump is laser-focused on the unfolding situation, and he has an idea worth considering.

In case you missed it, over the past 48 hours, reports first emerged that one of the geopolitically controversial Nord Stream pipelines, originating in Russia, sprang a “leak.” Soon after, more leaks were reported before officials in the region determined that the leaks were almost certainly a result of sabotage.

According to an NPR report, seismologists confirmed that there were “underwater explosions” in the area where the leaks occurred, leaving no doubt that foul play is involved.

The issue has already turned highly political, with one camp accusing Russia of bombing its set of pipelines, and the other camp pointing to the possibility that the United States was involved, given a particularly bizarre video from February of this year showing President Joe Biden promising to “bring an end” to the pipeline, one way or another, if Russia were to invade Ukraine — which, of course, it did.

“If Russia invades…then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it." – President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/B96Q7Qffny — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 27, 2022

Former President Donald Trump, in a pair of statements early Wednesday morning via his Truth Social platform, addressed the seriousness of the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, warning that such an act could be sufficient to trigger a World War III scenario. This is especially true as it comes on the heels of new nuclear threats from Moscow as it makes preparations to annex several Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine.

Trump’s first statement read:

Everyone is talking about the big hurricane barreling into Florida, as they should be, but perhaps a far more important event in the longer term was the announcement that the Nord Stream I & II Pipelines out of Russia (which I brought to the World’s attention as President when I explained how crippling reliance on it could be for Germany and other parts of Europe. Everybody laughed at the time, but they are not laughing anymore!) has been SABOTAGED. This could lead to major escalation, or War!

Roughly 15 minutes later, the former president followed up with a possible solution to, at the very least, prevent a large-scale escalation as more data and evidence emerges regarding the actors involved in sabotaging the pipelines.

U.S. “Leadership” should remain “cool, calm, and dry” on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream Pipelines. This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet. The Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened, and would definitely not have happened if I were President. Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW. Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???

In other words, Trump just pitched President Joe Biden and U.S. leadership to give him a chance to employ his proven negotiating tactics and skills to head off a possible significant escalation between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. As you’ll recall, when Trump was in office, the United States — and the world — didn’t have the reasons to worry that it does now about Russian aggression, under Biden’s weak and ineffective leadership.

Trump had also posted an image of the leaking pipeline, captioning it with, “Wow, what a statement. World War III anyone?”

Wow, wath a statement. World War III, anyone?

Donald J. Trump

Nord Stream sabotage pic.twitter.com/LkyyEwvmR4 — Ricardo Champs 🇲🇽 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 (@ricchamps9) September 28, 2022

Sure, Trump took a lot of heat during his time in the White House for claiming to be on good terms with Vladimir Putin, but it was necessary to prevent the kind of situation currently faced by the two countries. A line to Putin — from someone he fears and respects — at this critical juncture could come in handy.

Related: Biden’s Depletion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Could Be Catastrophic Soon

While I would expect hogs to take flight before the Biden administration ever allows Trump to intervene in such a matter, at least the former president is willing to do something to head off a potentially catastrophic chain of escalating events between Russia and the West.

Greg Byrnes described the situation best: