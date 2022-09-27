Biden's Depletion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Could Be Catastrophic Soon

Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan may have tanked his approval ratings, but record inflation and soaring gas prices kept them underwater.

As fuel prices reached historic highs, Biden stubbornly refused to do anything that would increase domestic supply, opting instead to buy fuel from overseas before eventually raiding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It was a foolish thing to do, and while gas prices have gone down, the impact of raiding the reserves is debatable. But one thing is for sure: Biden depleted the reserves, which are now at a 37-year low, to boost his poll numbers.

Now that Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida, the folly of Biden’s tactic is on full display.

That’s not to say he shouldn’t have seen this coming. Jeffrey Lord predicted this exact scenario back in July.

“The Biden administration, for political purposes with an eye on the November election, is using the SPR to lower the price of gas. And just where is the SPR getting its crude in the first place? That would be the Gulf of Mexico — which is exactly where so many hurricanes wind up in the United States,” Lord wrote at The American Spectator. “All of which means Biden is lowering U.S. reserves — and taking the chance that no hurricane will hit the gulf in this coming hurricane season that will halt the ability of the U.S. to refill the reserves it has used for the purely political purpose of lowering the price of gas at the pump.”

Hurricane Ian is currently in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, heading to Florida.

Of course, the Biden administration is pretending the depleted SPR isn’t a concern at all.

REPORTER: "The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at the lowest level in 37 years…Is there a concern that the reserve is not high enough now to handle the aftermath of this emergency and other hurricanes that could come?" pic.twitter.com/Ymc4rABkqJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2022

Yeah, okay.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve wasn’t created for presidents to lower the price of gas to help their political party in elections. Now, with a hurricane in the Gulf threatening Florida, Biden’s political maneuver could really come back to bite him.