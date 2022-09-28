BREAKING: Rapper Coolio Dies at 59

Rapper Coolio, best known for his 1996 Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died at age 59.

According to TMZ, Coolio’s manager said that the rapper was at a friend’s house, went to the bathroom, and didn’t return. After a while, his friend went to check on him and found him dead on the floor.

Initial reports are that Coolio died of cardiac arrest, but no official cause of death has been released yet.

Born Artis Ivey, Jr. on Aug. 1, 1963 in Miami, was a volunteer firefighter and worked in airport security before becoming a rapper. Additionally, he appeared in several movies and television shows. He also won a Grammy award for “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

He is survived by his six children.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring you more details if and when they become available.