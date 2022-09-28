Culture

BREAKING: Rapper Coolio Dies at 59

By Chris Queen 9:19 PM on September 28, 2022
DAN STEINBERG

Rapper Coolio, best known for his 1996 Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died at age 59.

According to TMZ, Coolio’s manager said that the rapper was at a friend’s house, went to the bathroom, and didn’t return. After a while, his friend went to check on him and found him dead on the floor.

Initial reports are that Coolio died of cardiac arrest, but no official cause of death has been released yet.

Born Artis Ivey, Jr. on Aug. 1, 1963 in Miami, was a volunteer firefighter and worked in airport security before becoming a rapper. Additionally, he appeared in several movies and television shows. He also won a Grammy award for “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

He is survived by his six children.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring you more details if and when they become available.

Chris Queen

“I’ve been a writer as long as I’ve known what writing is,” says Chris Queen.

A lifelong Georgia resident and an alumnus of the University Of Georgia, Chris is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
Tags: CULTURE
Trending
Editor's Choice