The Morning Briefing: Republicans Just Might Find a Way to Blow It for November

We’ve already spent some time this week here at the Morning Briefing examining different ways that things might go for the Republicans this November. We’ve mostly looked at what the Democrats might or might not do to stave off what most think will practically be electoral armageddon.

We are dealing with the Republicans though, and they have a habit of being their own worst enemies.

In my column last Friday, I looked at some ways that things might go sour for the GOP. Here was one of them:

The second and more likely scenario involves Republican lawmakers alienating voters who may not be reliable from election to election but are quite set on voting for GOP candidates this year because “Let’s Go Brandon.” One more piece of legislation like the execrable gun bill that Squishy McMittens and his ilk helped get passed, and these people will be voting with their middle fingers in November. The GOP can’t keep getting saved by Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema only to then be shivved in the back by the Romney wing of the party.

That was less than a week ago and here we go. Mitch wrote yesterday about the same-sex marriage bill that passed in the House:

The bill passed the House with 47 Republican votes. Now the Senate is seeking GOP support to codify same-sex marriage into federal law and garner 60 votes to avoid the filibuster. So far, four Republican senators stated that they would support the bill, eight said no, sixteen were undecided, and twenty-two did not respond, according to CNN.

Let me get this out of the way: none of my misgivings about this have anything to do with same-sex marriage. It’s about the Republicans once again playing into the hands of the Democrats. Never mind that it is just a few of them, it’s a bad look right now.

One of the reasons that the Democrats have been flailing so much lately is that they’re prioritizing social issues over things like inflation, gas prices, and the fact that the President of the United States keeps shaking hands with people who aren’t there. The handful of idiot Republicans who signed onto this bill lent legitimacy to an obsession of the Dems that they haven’t been getting any traction with.

As I wrote last Friday, it’s this kind of thing that will make people who were planning on voting for the GOP in November stay home. There are a lot of people who would like to help bury the Dems at the polls this year but who aren’t as sold on the GOP as the upper echelon Republicans would like to believe.

There’s far too much time before the election for the Romney/Cheney wing of the D.C. Republicans to find all the wrenches to throw into the election works.

The last thing that the Republican party needs going into November’s midterms is to even seem to be legitimizing this rogue, radical left bunch of Democrats who are hell-bent on destroying the United States. You light a couple of unity candles and, next thing you know, the whole freakin’ place is burning down.

Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy need to make sure all of the smoke detectors are working right now.

