The Kruiser Kabana Episode 188: I Still Have Questions About Betty White's Death

Thanks to Al Gore’s internet, we are living in the golden age of conspiracy theories. It recently occurred to me that I haven’t been participating in these magical times to the fullest.

Well, I’m jumping in now.

I’m still suspicious about the “alleged” circumstances surrounding certified national treasure Betty White’s death last New Year’s Eve. Mere hours after I published the NYE Morning Briefing that expressed gratitude for still having Betty with us, she was gone.