House Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill With Support of 47 Republicans

The House on Tuesday passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law.

Though the House passed a bill that would protect same-sex marriage from potential Supreme Court reversal, more than three quarters of House Republicans opposed it and it's unclear if it can draw votes from the 10 Senate Republicans needed to move forward. https://t.co/YXvVqqPpTP pic.twitter.com/vYhrwzvNzU — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2022

The bill passed the House with 47 Republican votes. Now the Senate is seeking GOP support to codify same-sex marriage into federal law and garner 60 votes to avoid the filibuster.

So far, four Republican senators stated that they would support the bill, eight said no, sixteen were undecided, and twenty-two did not respond, according to CNN.

Among those reported by CNN to show support for the bill were:

Susan Collins of Maine

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Rob Portman of Ohio

Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Mitch McConnell was among those who refused to comment.

The issues of same-sex marriage, abortion, and contraception coverage are being voted on by Congressional Democrats as a direct response to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision now that they have a majority and even some GOP support.

“Let’s face it: This is a MAGA Supreme Court — a MAGA, right-wing extremist Supreme Court — very, very far away from not only where the average American is, but even the average Republican,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to National Review.

Schumer has signaled that he would like to bring the bill to a Senate vote after it passed the House but would seek enough GOP support first.

If the bill passes, those GOP senators who voted in favor of the bill will be on record and will be held accountable in the upcoming election.