Do We Need a Non-Woke Dictionary Now?

This week we learned that Merriam-Webster updated its definition of “female” to include “having the gender identity that is opposite of male” and vice-versa for the definition of male.

In George Orwell’s classic novel 1984, the Newspeak dictionary is the compendium of the language that the fictional country of Oceania used. What makes the dictionary particularly unique is not so much that it was always changing but that words were being taken out constantly to reduce the ability of the population to commit thoughtcrime or thoughts not approved by the Party. The ultimate goal is that, eventually, the language would be small enough that thoughtcrime is impossible.