The Sad Self-Segregation of Social Media & Big Tech

Big tech censorship shows no sign of stopping, and it won’t be long before the political right and the political left have truly separate digital ecosystems for social media, streaming, fundraising, banking, you name it.

If you’ve been banned from Twitter, you have free speech alternatives like GETTR, Parler, or Gab that won’t suspend you or ban you for believing the 2020 election was stolen or for saying that men can’t get pregnant.

If you have a popular YouTube channel and you’ve been demonetized, just head over to Rumble, where the gatekeepers at Google are no longer in control.

Have you tried to crowdfund for a cause that triggers the liberal owners of GoFundMe? Head over to GiveSendGo instead.

It’s easy as a conservative to celebrate the rise of alternative platforms, but I find myself feeling disgusted that alternative platforms are even necessary.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook were meant for all to use.

YouTube wasn’t supposed to be a streaming platform just for the left.

GoFundMe wasn’t created just to crowdfund partisan causes.

Yet, here we are, watching the information superhighway spit into two lanes right before our eyes. But it’s the political left that is running conservatives off the road.

Related: The Censorship Is Escalating at an Alarming Rate



In recent weeks:

GoFundMe refused to pay out millions raised for the Canadian Freedom Convoy, originally declaring its intention to steal those contributions and distribute them to “approved charities” before backlash prompted them to reverse course and issue refunds. GoFundMe also refused to allow crowdfunding for Kyle Rittenhouse. They claimed the fundraiser violated their TOS because they don’t allow raising money for people accused of violent crimes; however, they had previously allowed fundraisers for violent BLM activists.

A few weeks ago, Dan Bongino was suspended and demonetized from YouTube over alleged COVID-19 misinformation. Bongino, in turn, ditched YouTube in favor of Rumble. Earlier this week, conservative author and journalist Michelle Malkin was blacklisted by house-sharing company Airbnb because she spoke at the 2021 American Renaissance Conference because it was absurdly deemed a hate group by the radical left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center.

“The big tech social media platforms are ceding effectively half of the world for potential clients,” Jason Miller, the CEO of GETTR, told Just The News.

This is, sadly, what the left wants. Despite their self-proclaimed tolerance, leftists are more likely to unfriend you over politics, both on social media and in real life, and a Pew poll from last year showed that they are increasingly embracing government and big tech censorship.

“Democrats and Democratic-leaners have increased their support of government censorship from 40% to 65% and their support of tech companies censoring online content from 60% to 76%,” the Washington Examiner reported. “Over the same time, Republican and GOP-leaning adults have soured on both, dropping from 37% support for government censorship and 48% support for Big Tech censorship to 28% and 37%, respectively.”

Sadly, the endgame of this censorship will be two separate internets. One for the left and one for the right. Why? Because despite all this technology that allows for the instantaneous sharing of ideas around the world, we still can’t talk to each other, and the political left refuses to accept that not everyone who disagrees with them isn’t evil.