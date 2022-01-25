Breaker One-Nine, We Got Us a Convoy: Canadian Truckers Protest COVID Policy

Canadian truckers are fed up with Prime Minister Justin “Black-face” Trudeau and his COVID-19 nonsense. A convoy of roughly 50,000 trucks is now 70 kilometers 43 miles long. It started in the western province of British Columbia and is headed to Ottawa, the capital of Canada. Now, American truckers are joining them.

The convoy is now over 70km long and American truckers are now joining their neighbors north of the border pic.twitter.com/yR2wALdO4Q — isabella_USA (@isabellaUSA21) January 25, 2022

Huge crowds are lining the highway with signs to cheer on the truckers as they band together to oppose numerous COVID-related rules and mandates — specifically, the rule that requires unvaccinated Canadian truckers to quarantine for 14 days after returning from the U.S.

Whoa! A Canadian trucker part of the freedom convoy en-route to protest vaccine mandates shares a video of supporters cheering him and others on in Langley, British Columbia. pic.twitter.com/we6cyzauHB — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 23, 2022

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the costs of fuel and lodging for the truckers taking part in the convoy. Thus far they’ve raised $4.7 million CAD.

From the “Freedom Convoy 2022” GoFundMe page:

We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here. We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people. Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive.

However, the commies at GoFundMe decided Tuesday they won’t release the funds until the organizer submits a detailed plan as to how the funds will be allocated.

“We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent. In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information,” Rachel Hollis, a spokeswoman for GoFundMe, stated in an email. “Funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed.”

Canada isn’t alone when it comes to border vaccine mandates. The U.S. also issued a statement declaring that *everyone coming over our borders through our ports of entry will require proof of vaccination.

NEW: Beginning Saturday, January 22, DHS will require non-U.S. individuals seeking to enter the U.S, via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders to be fully vaccinated for #COVID19 and provide related proof of vaccination. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 20, 2022

*Needless to say, this edict does not have anything to do with the hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants flooding our southern border. They aren’t required to show proof of anything. #LGB

Supply chain issues are already causing shortages north of the border. Canada imports almost 90% of its winter fruit and vegetables from the U.S. Now that unvaccinated American truckers are no longer allowed into Canada, Canadians are starting to feel the crunch. That doesn’t seem to have had an impact on approval of the truckers, though, as thousands are showing their support. Holding a sign is nice but some people are preparing food for the truckers.

An army of patriotic women making sandwiches to support the #FreedomConvoy2022 🔥🇨🇦 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/acFuMGa5j2 — RISE (@risex100) January 24, 2022

You can keep up with the convoy on Twitter by searching #freedomconvoy2022.