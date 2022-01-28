The Censorship Won't Go Away Anytime Soon

If you know anything about the history of Hollywood, you’re familiar with the era of censorship known as the blacklist. In the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, rumored Communists and actual Communists infiltrated the entertainment industry. Books and magazines devoted space to calling out “reds” in Hollywood.

There were genuine Soviet sympathizers trying to sneak propaganda into motion pictures, and the movie studios, whose owners and executives were far more conservative than they are today, responded by blacklisting Commies and those who were suspected of possessing an affinity for the USSR.

Hollywood has a martyr complex when it comes to the blacklist and constantly loves to remind us about what happened decades ago, but the pendulum has swung completely in the opposite direction.

Left-leaning social networks like Twitter and YouTube are going after conservatives, along with anyone who stands up for freedom of thought and dares to buck The Narratives™ on COVID-19, transgenderism, climate change, and a host of other issues.

The latest example of conservative censorship is Dan Bongino. The talk radio host had two channels on YouTube: a main channel where he uploaded most of his videos and the other one dedicated to clips from his show. YouTube banned his radio clip channel for “COVID-19 misinformation.”

Bongino posted another video to his main channel, and YouTube saw that as the host looking to get around his suspension.

The Hill tells us more:

“When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension,” a YouTube spokesperson told The Hill. Both of Bongino’s channels have been removed and he will not be able to create a new one in the future, the platform said. The YouTube spokesperson confirmed that attempts to make new channels “associated with his name” will also be denied.

Bongino was already talking about making a move to Rumble, a conservative-leaning YouTube alternative, but YouTube simply helped him expedite that move.

Good riddance to YouTube 👇https://t.co/r3rPoFZru2 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 26, 2022

We’re aware of so many other examples. Former President Trump’s Twitter ban still resonates with people, and of course, it has given him opportunities to rail against Big Tech and even start his own platform soon.

Other conservative leaders have felt the wrath of Twitter. Erick Erickson and Allie Beth Stuckey have faced Twitter suspension for speaking the truth that transgender women are, in fact, men. We’ve seen it happen right here at PJ Media. Twitter hit my colleague Matt Margolis with a suspension last year for pointing out that Rachel Levine is not the “first female four-star admiral,” because “Rachel” is biologically male, and our own PJ Media account was locked out of Twitter for the same reason.

What kind of world do we live in when people can face censorship for point out scientific facts. I thought we were supposed to “follow the science.”

Big Tech censors conservatives for other reasons. PJ Media columnist Drew Allen faced a Twitter suspension for calling MSNBC’s Joy Reid a bimbo. YouTube suspended Ben Stein for questioning the all-seeing, all-knowing, all-powerful COVID vaccine.

Even those who aren’t conservative who speak out against The Narrative™. Witness what’s happening to Evangeline Lilly for speaking out for medical freedom.

The question is, how do we fight back? For years, people have argued for conservatives to come up with their own social ecosystems — media channels that value freedom and condemn censorship. That's happened in some cases, but let's face it: those social networks give off an echo-chamber vibe and aren't as fun.

