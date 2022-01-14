Bimbo Got Me Banned on Twitter

On Thursday, Twitter issued me the Twitter badge of honor. They suspended me. So, technically, it was a temporary ban. Before I tell you what I said, I suggest you sit down in a comfortable chair. Make sure there aren’t any children reading over your shoulder, too.

My tweet was bad. In fact, the Twitter politburo accused me of “hateful conduct.” Here is the allegation:

I was given two choices: I could plead guilty, delete my tweet and receive a reduced sentence of a 12-hour ban, or I could be banned permanently. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris wasn’t available to bail me out, so I deleted it. Apparently, Kamala only offers her bail services to BLM—or other services if your name is Willie Brown.

Before I frighten and offend you with my hate tweet, here is the tweet that incited my hateful conduct.

Never mind ‘Joyless’ Reid’s use of the Ieft’s favorite pejorative for anyone who disagrees with them. I literally just wrote an article about the Supreme Court case she references that was published at PJ Media. I listened to the entirety of the oral arguments. I talked about it on my podcast. And only a bimbo could tweet something so stupid! Oops.

Cover your children’s eyes. Here’s my quote tweet in response:

‘No Joy’ Reid literally made a prominent case against the mandates in her own tweet. The risk of getting and transmitting COVID isn’t unique to any workplace. It’s a risk we face in our daily lives — at home, in the grocery store, at the park, everywhere.

But ‘Joyless’ is such a bimbo that she doesn’t even understand that. She certainly didn’t listen to the oral arguments. Joy has no idea what she’s talking about. Ever.

Nevertheless, that was the tweet that earned me the prestigious honor of suspension. And if calling Joy Reid a bimbo — which is a fact — is considered “hate conduct,” then Joy Reid should be suspended herself.

Here are just a few of her recent hate tweets:

“@LeaderMcConnell: you WILL go into the history books as this generation’s Strom Thurmond.”

Joy’s problem is that she’s never read a history book. She cements her bimbo status with each and every tweet she composes. Strom Thurmond was a Democrat, a racist, a segregationist, with a reputation for skirt-chasing. Joe Biden called Thurmond a friend and praised him in a speech at Thurmond’s memorial. Birds of a feather.

She calls Republicans gangsters.

Calls Donald Trump “Grandpa Mussolini.”

Governor Ron DeSantis is “a bum,’ according to Reid:

And she even compared Senator Ted Cruz to Reek, a fictional character from HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” who was castrated in one of the most gruesome scenes in television history.

Before Joy’s illustrious Twitter career, she wrote a homophobic blog. She stated that “adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types.” In another entry, she acknowledged, “Does that make me homophobic? Probably.”

After Joy’s homophobic past was revealed in 2018, she claimed she was hacked before apologizing. Unlike Joy, I’d like to go on the record: I called ‘Joyless’ Reid a bimbo. But I do apologize for my choice of words. Bimbos are attractive and unintelligent. Joy is only one of those.

Joy will never be suspended or banned from Twitter. And that’s a good thing because the word is that Joy’s MSNBC show will be canceled by spring. Her five viewers will be sad, but at least she’ll have Twitter. If the character limit’s a problem, she can also revive her homophobic blog.

Finally, a word for Twitter: Update your rules or learn how to read because if you read your own policy, I didn’t violate it.

My “hateful conduct” wasn’t based on “race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

The basis of my “hateful conduct” isn’t listed. The basis of my “hateful conduct” was blatant stupidity and embarrassing ignorance. Or are you suggesting that Joy Reid’s idiocy is a disability?