Marvel Star Evangeline Lilly Targeted for Cancellation Over Anti-Mandate Post

Evangeline Lilly, star of Marvel’s Ant-Man movies, is under attack on social media for sharing a photo of herself at the rally that was held to protest forced vaccination.

Lilly posted on Instagram a photo that showed her holding a sign that said “Vaxxed Democrat for Medical Freedom.” Her post included an impassioned explanation of why she attended the event in Washington DC.

I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing. I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of:

-violent attack

-arrest or detention without trial

-loss of employment

-homelessness

-starvation

-loss of education

-alienation from loved ones

-excommunication from society

…under any threat whatsoever. This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.

It’s a strange time when the sentiment that “nobody should ever be forced to inject anything into their bodies against their will” is met with a screeching mob. It will be a miracle if Disney doesn’t fire her by the end of the day. They are notoriously sensitive to Twitter mobs demanding the heads of anyone expressing independent thought that differs from the accepted narrative. They are not, however, as concerned with people like James Gunn who make disgusting jokes about raping kids. Gunn still works for Disney. But Gina Carano, who expressed run-of-the-mill conservative views, was fired unceremoniously from The Mandalorian despite being one of the most popular characters on the show.

I fully expect the same thing to happen to Lilly. Hollywood makes sure their stars toe the line when it comes to political opinions and if they don’t, it’s back to the D list. The Daily Beast is out for her head, digging up old social media posts and trying to make Lilly out to be an evil misinformer, calling her opinions “dangerous.”

This is not, however, the first time Lilly has aired out her dangerous views on COVID for the public. As the pandemic intensified within the U.S. in March of 2020, the actress revealed that she had refused to self-quarantine despite living with her cancer-stricken father. She compared COVID-19 to a “respiratory flu” and accused the government of overreach comparable to “Marshall Law” [sic]. “There’s ‘something’ every election year,” she wrote.

There’s something very wrong with a society that begins to view opinions as “dangerous” to anything or anyone except unscrupulous people who would rather no one notice or announce that they’re all full of shinola. The answer to every bit of speech you don’t like should be more speech. Correct the record if someone has gotten something wrong, but don’t drag them and try to ruin their livelihoods. Don’t expect anyone to try and persuade anyone using more speech. This is the age of intimidation, fear, and coercion.

