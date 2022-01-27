60 Years of Bond Theme Songs, Part 004 of 007

It’s time for the latest installment in my ranking of the James Bond theme songs. It’s hard to believe we’re over halfway through!

We’ve talked about the two movies that don’t have theme songs — yet have great tunes of their own during the films — then we looked at some of the worst songs in the Bond canon. Now we’re getting into better songs, so it’s time to take a listen to the middle of the pack.

Ready for the song countdown? Here we go.

15. “From Russia With Love,” by Matt Monro, from From Russia With Love (1963)

In Part 001, we looked at how Dr. No hadn’t established some of the conventions we expect in a James Bond movie, like a theme song. From Russia With Love, the second outing in the series, still operated a little differently in that the theme song didn’t show up until the end credits.

Though the melodic theme of the song popped up throughout the score, we didn’t hear Matt Monro sing “From Russia With Love” until the end. The track is a throwback to pre-rock era pop, and Monro sounds like a more restrained version of a Rat Pack vocalist in Vegas.

For what it is, the song is fine, but it also serves to make us glad that the producers and composers stepped up the music game starting with Goldfinger.

14. “For Your Eyes Only,” by Sheena Easton, from For Your Eyes Only (1981)

There was a period in the late 70s and early 80s where the Bond theme songs devolved into sleepy ballads. It started with “Moonraker,” the number 16 song on our countdown and ended with “All Time High,” which landed at number 17.

But the best song of the boring-Bond-ballad trilogy is Sheena Easton’s “For Your Eyes Only.” Easton had a hit earlier in the year with “Morning Train (9 to 5),” so she was a good choice as the hot singer of the moment. The lyrics sound like a love letter from a Bond girl to 007 himself, and Easton even appeared in the opening credits.

What holds the song back is how milquetoast it is. Easton turns in a fine enough performance, but she can’t rescue “For Your Eyes Only” from its banality. It’s not terrible; it’s just…there.

13. “GoldenEye,” by Tina Turner, from GoldenEye (1995)

We’re at the top of the bottom half of the countdown. Remember when producers selected Rita Coolidge to sing the Octopussy theme, despite the fact that she hadn’t had a hit in years? That was almost the case for Tina Turner. Even though Turner had had a top ten hit a couple of years before, that song was her only hit for several years.

Nevertheless, the title tune for GoldenEye boasted an impressive pedigree: vocals by Turner and songwriting from U2’s Bono and The Edge. It was a promising way to launch the Pierce Brosnan era of Bond. And the song’s not bad.

Turner’s vocals are stunning (with the exception of the high note near the end), and Nellee Hooper’s production is terrific. What brings the song down is the lyrics; they’re pretty silly. Otherwise, “GoldenEye” is a solid musical effort.

12. “The World Is Not Enough,” by Garbage, from The World Is Not Enough (1999)

For The World Is Not Enough, producers turned to an ultra-modern band to deliver a throwback track. Garbage had developed a reputation for their stylish, cutting-edge blend of guitar rock and electronic elements, but for the theme to Pierce Brosnan’s third outing as 007, they performed a title song that wouldn’t have been out of place in an older film.

With music from composer David Arnold and lyrics from Don Black, who had contributed to three other Bond themes, “The World Is Not Enough” comes from the point of view of Bond girl Elektra King. The recording session went smoothly, and lead singer Shirley Manson enjoyed working with an orchestra for the first time.

It’s a decent song, and the band adapts to a retro style easily. The only reason “The World Is Not Enough” falls this far down the list is because there are better songs.

And we’ll talk about them in the coming days. So stay tuned!