The Newspeak Dictionary Issues Another Horrifying Update

We’ve mocked the Merriam-Webster Dictionary quite a bit over the years as it has become the real-life version of the Newspeak dictionary from George Orwell’s 1984.

For example, last year, the publisher updated its definition of what it means to be racially color-blind, making it impossible not to be racist. While the dictionary defined “color-blind” to mean “not influenced by differences of race” and especially “treating all people the same regardless of race,” it added a caveat in its expanded definition by saying that racial color-blindness “often suggests a failure or refusal to acknowledge or address the many racial inequities that exist in society, or to acknowledge important aspects of racial identity.”

Prior to that, Merriam-Webster updated its definition of “racism” to include “systemic racism.” The dictionary also has an entry for “white supremacy” but not “black supremacy.”

Merriam-Webster hasn’t exactly been subtle that it’s pushing a political agenda. In 2020, it updated the definition of “sexual preference” in order to declare the term offensive after Amy Coney Barrett used it during her confirmation hearings. The dictionary even added a description of someone who opposes vaccine mandates in the definition of an “anti-vaxxer.”

The latest change, however, is one we all should have expected. Merriam-Webster has now updated its definition of “female” to placate the transgender movement by adding to the definition that a female is “having the gender identity that is opposite of male.”

Similarly, the definition of “male” has been updated to include “having the gender identity that is opposite of female.”

Up until recently, even the transgender movement has conceded that sex chromosomes determine whether an individual is male or female. Even if you believe that gender is a social construct and subject to how one feels or identifies rather than dependent on biology, the updating of the definitions of “male” and “female” represents a significant paradigm shift in the transgender movement to where, simply put, biology is irrelevant.

For several years now, we’ve been told that sex and gender are different, that sex is biology and gender is how you feel. But the redefining of “male” and “female” in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary shows that this was never the true intention of the transgender movement. It isn’t enough for the movement to say that “trans women are women” or “trans men are men.” These people aren’t simply advocating for the legitimization of gender identity as a concept — they are actively pushing for the abolition of biological sex.

When a man identifies as a woman, he’s been dubbed a “transgender woman.” This definition, while still nonsensical, nevertheless passively acknowledged that the individual was biologically male. But, as the line between gender and sex has been blurred, we’re now seeing that the “transgender woman” designation is no longer enough to appease the transgender cult. We have to consider a “transgender woman” to be “female” and a “transgender man” to be “male.”

The Biden administration joined in on this charade last year when it declared Rachel Levine, a man, the “first-ever female four-star admiral” and not just the “first openly transgender four-star admiral” because, apparently, that wasn’t enough. For the members of the transgender cult, nothing will ever be enough. The more they get, the more they want. And they’ll stop at nothing until everyone bends to their will.