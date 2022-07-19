Why Is Conservative Media Calling a Male Rapist By Feminine Pronouns?

It’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry when leftists insist that “men get pregnant” or refer to mothers as “birthing people” and otherwise ignore the material reality of biological sex. While we’ve generally understood that this is the latest cause célèbre of the radical left, we don’t really expect conservative media to follow suit.

Yet the recent case of a male inmate at a New Jersey women’s prison who impregnated two inmates has shown that conservative media has also been successfully pressured to kowtow to the transgender cult, the Media Research Center has found.

“A transgender woman behind bars at a New Jersey women’s prison impregnated two fellow inmates,” reported the New York Post. “[Demi] Minor, who is serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter, is in a vulnerable unit in the new facility where she is the only woman, the spokesman said.”

“Listen to this,” began Carley Shimkus on Fox & Friends First on Monday. “A transgender woman incarcerated at woman’s only prison has been moved to another facility after impregnating two female inmates. Demi Minor is now serving time at [a] young adults correctional facility where she is now the only female inmate.”

The only female inmate? Pardon? Is Fox News really pushing the notion that Minor is female? Calling him a woman is bad enough, but using the word “female” is even more insulting.

Flashback: Conservative Media: Stop Using ‘Preferred Pronouns’

“The transgender inmate says the sex with the two women prisoners was consensual and is now blasting the New Jersey Department of Corrections, accusing them of harsh injustice for transferring to a youth correctional facility where she is the only woman,” reported Lauren Green on Fox News’ America Reports Monday afternoon. “Minor is a transgender woman serving 30 years for the stabbing death of her foster father 11 years ago, who she says sexually abused her” (emphasis from the MRC link).

It is unacceptable for any media organization to kowtow to the transgender cult and prioritize “gender identity” over biological sex. But when conservative media does it, it only empowers the transgender cult, making it harder for us to fight back against this insanity.

Conservative media shouldn’t be validating gender identity. I’ve never been afraid of the truth. Lia Thomas, Caitlyn Jenner, and Rachel Levine are all men, and I will use masculine pronouns in reference to each of them. Elliot Page is a woman. I don’t care what hormones she’s been treated with, whether she had her breasts removed, or that she identifies as a man now. Every cell in her body is female, and so is she — end of story.

They can all legally change their names, but no amount of plastic surgery or hormone treatment can change their gender. As such, it is not our job to validate the delusions of gender-dysphoric people. It doesn’t matter what they identify as; we legitimize their fantasies when we cave and start referring to them by their preferred pronouns.