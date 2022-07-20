Systemic Racism Isn’t the Problem; Systemic Wokeism Is

In all honesty, most of the Democrats that I know are not radicals. They may hate Republicans but align more with the Democratic Party, even if they don’t buy into all the woke garbage they’re selling. For instance, I’ve met plenty of Democrats who don’t buy into the transgender cult and who don’t support abortion or late-term abortion. Sometimes, when you tell them what radical positions are being pushed by their fellow liberals, they don’t believe it or try to pretend it’s not happening.

An anonymous piece published on the Substack of author Wesley Yang, written by “a public school teacher in a Blue city in a Blue state,” reports that his fellow leftists don’t believe the woke craziness he sees in schools.

And it’s bad.

“I have to stop and make one thing very clear: I’m a leftist. Like, a big one,” the teacher insists. “I hate capitalism, I support abortion on demand, and I unironically use phrases like ‘systems of oppression’ and ‘the dominant culture.’ The last big paper I put together for my undergraduate degree was on critical race theory, for the love of God! I’m not the sort of person who can be easily dismissed as a conservative crank.”

So, when this teacher says that even his fellow leftists don’t believe how crazy things are right now on their side, we ought to listen.

“I’ve had liberal friends of mine dispute [to my face!] straightforward accounts of what my colleagues have said. They’ll tell me school districts could never embrace such obviously unworkable policies; what else can I do except shrug my shoulders and say, ‘I’m sorry, but yes, they can?’ They’ll tell me I sound like one of those right-wing grifter types; what else can I do except sigh and tell them the grifters have a point?”

Yeah, I guess we do?

He describes is how he teaches a summer school program where most of the students never show up, but he’s “not allowed” to bring in students off the waitlist.

“Now, when I say the district is ‘not allowed’ to do so, I don’t mean they’re forbidden by some state law or local ordinance,” the teacher explains. “Rather, the district actively embraced this policy as part of their larger equity and racial justice overhaul, and even bragged about doing so in public-facing materials. Their explicit position is that requiring attendance for any district program unfairly victimizes children of color, as does factoring in attendance to any student’s grades during the regular school year.”

Making matters worse, he can’t even request parents to remove their non-attending child from the program. “Doing so, I was told, could ‘make them feel disrespected’ and ‘communicate to them that their children are not welcome.'”

“We just have to wait and hope they make that decision on their own, risking the occasional hint on a daily absence call that most don’t even pick up,” he explained.

I believe it. One hundred percent. It seems like we’re regularly reporting what the latest thing is that the radical left has deemed “racist.” So, it is certainly plausible that schools would rather not subject minorities to the same standards as other students in today’s woke climate. Today, woke leftists think it’s racist to expect anything from minorities and then blame “systemic racism” when they fail to succeed. Systemic racism isn’t the problem; systemic wokeism is. It’s systemic wokeism that perpetuates the idea that society shouldn’t push minorities to succeed out of some bizarre notion of equity—when all it does is condemn minorities to permanent underclass status.

But I suspect that is what the radical left actually wants anyway.